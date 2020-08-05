Belle Lucia Gets Sultry In A Tiny Black Bikini

Belle Lucia took to her Instagram page on August 4 to share a titillating update with her fans. The Australian model flaunted her bombshell curves in a skimpy two-piece swimsuit while spending a day under the sun.

Belle was seen enjoying her time outdoors, seemingly at a field. The background featured a stretch of trees and tall grasses. In the first snap, she posed by sitting on the grassy area facing the camera. She was holding a small flower with her right hand and tried to give it to the photographer. She looked straight into the lens with a smile on her face. A lot of viewers took notice of her eyes as it seemed to twinkle in the shot.

The second pic showed more of the stunner’s body. She sat on the ground with her legs straightened and one knee bent. She leaned backward with one hand as support. Belle looked down toward the tiny flower that she was holding with her other hand. She stayed in a shaded area, but some parts of her body were hit by sunlight.

The influencer rocked a skimpy two-piece swimsuit from the online retail giant, Fashion Nova. The top boasted padded triangle-style cups that flattered her voluptuous chest. It had additional straps along her decolletage, and the plunging neckline exposed a generous amount of her cleavage. The piece was cut so small that it barely contained her bust. From certain angles, her sideboob could be seen.

She wore the matching thong that was just as revealing. The swimwear had high leg cuts that accentuated her slender hips. The waistband consisted of straps that helped highlight her flat stomach, while the low-cut front displayed plenty of skin and left little to the imagination.

Belle wore her blond locks down, parted to the side, and let the strands fall on her back. She sported a bandana over her hair to keep them in place. To keep the focus on her toned physique, she decided to wear minimal jewelry, including two rings.

Belle wrote a short caption and tagged Fashion Nova. In less than a day of being published on her page, the latest share gained more than 62,900 likes and 300-plus comments. Hundreds of her admirers and some fellow models flocked to the comments section and wrote adoring messages. Many of them expressed their feelings about her jaw-dropping display, while some others struggled with what to write. Instead, they opted to drop emoji.

“Beautiful as always,” a fan commented.

“You look prettier without the editing. Acne is common, don’t compare yourself. You are gorgeous!” gushed another admirer.