Pamela Alexandra Gives Busty Display In Revealing Dress & Curve-Hugging Bathing Suit In New Instagram Snaps

Instagram model Pamela Alexandra posted a new photo-set to the popular social media platform on Tuesday, August 4, in which she showed off her enviable curves in two different outfits and asked her 3.8 million followers to choose which one they liked best.

The first outfit was a tight-fitting dress with a low scoop neck that showed off Pamela’s busty chest and cleavage. The dress extended to the tops of her thighs, leaving the length of her curvy legs on display. It featured streaks of gold, white, and blue and included long sleeves.

Pamela added a pair of gold high heels with straps winding along her feet and up her ankle for footwear. She accessorized with a pair of glitzy, stud earrings and flaunted a set of red-manicured nails. Her long, brunette tresses were braided and pulled into a half-up bun on top of her head. She posed for the photo sitting on a low stone wall in front of a brick backdrop. She perched one leg out in front of the other and supported her weight on one arm. Pamela gazed unsmiling toward the camera.

In the second slide, Pamela wore a black one-piece bathing suit that featured two straps crossing her chest. The suit contoured perfectly to Pamela’s curves, pulling in at her narrow waist and opening back up at her curvy hips. Her legs were left exposed and she wore a pair of black-and-silver high heels.

Pamela straightened her brown locks and left them loose, flowing from a part down the middle of her scalp. She posed in a sexy position, sitting on top of a white wall and leaning back with one leg bent and the corresponding arm draped across it. She pursed her lips for the shot.

The final photo in the post was similar to the first. Pamela posed in a slightly different position with her side turned to the camera, giving her followers a better view of her sculpted backside.

In the caption of the post, Pamela asked her fans to decide which snap should win. The photo-set earned more than 1,500 comments from Instagram users giving their opinion on the photos and outfits and complimenting the model on her stunning figure. Very few chose a favorite snap as most loved all three.

“They’re all you, so you lol,” one follower joked.

“All!! You are so beautiful,” another agreed.

“You’re perfect head to toe,” a third fan chimed in, adding a heart-eyed emoji for emphasis.