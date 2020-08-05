Instagram Model Lexi Kai Shows Off Insane Cleavage & Curves In A Tiny Bikini While Sitting On A Car

Fitness model Lexi Kai delighted fans by giving them an eyeful of her curvaceous figure in a nighttime shoot for a recent Instagram upload. In the pics, she was photographed next to a car while sporting a tiny bikini that accentuated her killer curves.

The social media influencer added three posts from this session, but in these scintillating snaps she showed off the front of the swimsuit. She posed at night which helped make her fit frame stand out, and tagged the location as Lookout Mountain Park in Jefferson County, Colorado.

Lexi sported a pink and white tie-dye bikini that barely contained her assets. The top had triangle cups and thin transparent straps that wrapped around her neck and back, while the bottoms had a small covering in the front and straps that hugged onto her waist. Lexi had her long blond hair tied up with loose strands of bangs hanging in front of her gorgeous face, and wore a pair of blue and pink sneakers to complete the ensemble.

In the first snap, the 23-year-old shot a smoldering look at the lens while she leaned back and placed her right hand on the hood of the car. Lexi grabbed the string on her bottoms which helped embellish her toned thighs.

The model placed both hands on the hood for her second pic. This time she kept her legs apart, and the sensual pose treated fans to a view of her toned stomach and generous bust. In the final slide, Lexi looked down at the ground and jutted her hip out while leaning on the automobile. Her hourglass figure was outlined against the black backdrop.

For the caption, Lexi mentioned going on a late night cruise and added a victory flag emoji. She uploaded the pics early Wednesday.

Many of her 750,000 Instagram followers took notice of the steamy photos, and nearly 1,500 showed their support by hitting the “like” button in just over two hours after they went online. Lexi had more than 100 comments in that short time. Model Angie Varona responded with heart-eye emoji, and the comment section was flooded with them. Fans poured in compliments praising her jaw-dropping physique.

“Wow Lexi you are so beautiful and that bikini looks great on you,” one follower replied.

“Beautiful car and woman,” another wrote while adding a heart-eye emoji.

“Absolutely FIRE,” a fan commented.

“Never a dull moment with you,” an Instagram user responded.

As covered by The Inquisitr, earlier in the week the Colorado native showcased her fit figure in a football-themed post. Those pictures garnered more than 6,500 likes.