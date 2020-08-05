Eva Longoria, 45, Shows Off Ripped Physique In Swimsuit With Plunging Neckline

Eva Longoria's revealing look was a hit with some of her famous Instagram followers.

Eva Longoria modeled another swimsuit that showcased her gym-honed figure in a selfie that she shared with her fans on Tuesday, August 4. The 45-year-old hasn’t been shy about showing off her enviable body on Instagram as of late, and her latest upload was massively popular with her 7.9 million followers.

The former Desperate Housewives star used a mirror and her bright yellow phone to snap a photo of her solid black bathing suit. She was posing indoors in an entryway beside a low set of shelves loaded with shoes, many of which were flip-flops. A door with partially-open wooden shutters could be seen behind her. In front of the doorway, small puddles of water dotted the hardwood floor.

Eva was leaning against a slatted sliding door. Her left arm was upraised to reveal her toned triceps muscle. She was reaching up to touch her shiny dark hair, which was styled in an elegant topknot.

Eva’s sleek and sophisticated one-piece fit her like a glove. The stretchy garment had wide shoulders and a plunging V-neck that showed off her flawless decolletage. It also exposed an eyeful of her ample cleavage. The low neckline was trimmed with dark metallic studs.

The swimsuit also boasted a trendy high-cut leg that helped highlight Eva’s sculpted thighs. Her picture provided a peek at the rest of her shapely legs as well. She was barefoot, and she stood with her left leg crossed in front of her right limb. Her smooth tan skin had a warm allover glow. The mother of one was looking down at her phone as she clicked her sexy selfie.

The Young and the Restless star tagged the brand Myra Swim so that her followers would know where she got her bathing suit. Her look was a hit with a few of her famous Instagram followers, including Natalie Portman. The Black Swan actress responded to her post with a series of three heart-eye emoji.

“Damn sis,” chimed in Hallmark star Holly Robinson Peete.

Eva’s image was also met with an avalanche of praise from her non-celeb admirers.

“You’re gorgeous Eva & have always been an inspiration!” gushed one fan.

“Hot damn! Sorry, I mean you’re looking great!” another person chimed in.

“Bloody hell, god bless Mother Nature,” read a third comment.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Eva recently rocked another bathing suit that showed off even more of her amazing physique. It was an olive green bikini with a knotted bandeau top and low-rise bottoms. The swimwear set showcased her defined abdominal muscles, as well as her strong legs and arms. The athletic actress was pictured rocking the look outside near a pool.