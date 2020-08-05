Instagram Model Julia Muniz Shows Off Her Cleavage & Toned Stomach In A Small Bikini For Latest Update

Instagram model Julia Muniz flaunted her athletic figure in two spicy photos for her latest upload. In the pictures, she was on the beach and gave fans an eyeful of her curves in a tiny bikini that struggled to contain her assets.

The 21-year old has gained a large online following thanks to her surfing skills, and she was once again close to the water for these images. She stood on the shore of a crowded beach, and her skin was glistening. Behind her was a sea of yellow umbrellas that people used to shelter from the sun.

Muniz’s hair was slicked back and it appeared to be wet. She rocked a white bikini with knitted gold and brown trim. The top had small triangle cups that were connected by woven brown straps. Her matching bottoms had woven tri-colored straps that hugged onto her waist.

For the first photo, Muniz was photographed from the thighs up with her body slightly turned to the side, and her head facing down. The model’s right hand grabbed onto her bottoms. Her legs and midsection were covered with water droplets, and fans were treated to a full view of her killer cleavage.

The Brazilian faced the camera for the second snap. She stood in the same position and held her left hand by her top. Muniz squinted and had a smirk across her gorgeous face. Her toned stomach was visible, and her tanned skin popped against the white suit.

For the caption – as per Google Translate – Muniz mentioned how much she missed Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and included a butterfly emoji.

Many of the social media influencer 751,000 Instagram followers flocked to the spicy pics, and nearly 36,000 made their way to the “like” button in just over six hours after they went live. Muniz received more than 250 comments, as her replies were flooded with heart and heart-eye emoji. Fans showered the surfer with compliments in both English and Portuguese.

“That body is a work of art,” one admirer commented.

“Beach babe,” an Instagram user wrote.

“You look so happy,” one follower replied.

“You’re kidding,” a fan wrote while adding a heart-eye emoji.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last month Muniz showcased her athletic figure in a two-picture set. She rocked a pale-blue swimsuit while soaking up some sun. The Brazilian was captured from the front in the first pic, while she shielded her eyes. In the second slide she put her pert booty on display.