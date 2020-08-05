NBA Rumors: Should Phoenix Suns Consider Trading Ricky Rubio For John Wall This Offseason?

Regardless of the outcome of the 2019-20 NBA season, the Phoenix Suns are highly expected to find a way to make major upgrades on their roster this fall. Devin Booker may have already blossomed into an All-Star caliber player, but in order to become a legitimate threat in the Western Conference, the Suns obviously need more star power on their team. One of the players that the Suns could target on the market in the 2020 offseason is John Wall of the Washington Wizards.

In a recent article, Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report created a list of offseason trade for every lottery team this fall. For the Suns, Bailey suggested that they may consider sending Ricky Rubio to the Wizards in exchange for Wall. If the deal becomes a reality, it would not only be beneficial for the Suns, but also for the Wizards.

“For Washington, this deal would give it a chance to get out from under one of the league’s most onerous contracts. It would also put the team squarely in the hands of Bradley Beal. Building around him, Davis Bertans, Rui Hachimura and Thomas Bryant makes sense, especially if a Wall trade creates some additional cap flexibility.”

Rob Carr / Getty Images

The proposed deal is definitely a no-brainer for the Wizards. Aside from successfully getting rid of Wall’s contract without giving up a young player or a future draft asset, they would be receiving an immediate replacement for him as their starting point guard in Rubio. With his pass-first mentality, he would be a great fit alongside their best player, Bradley Beal, in Washington.

Meanwhile, trading Rubio for Wall would be a huge gamble for the Suns. Wall may have already shown a massive improvement with his rehabilitation, but it would still take plenty of time for him to regain his All-Star form. Also, his arrival would dramatically affect their salary cap flexibility in the years to come.

However, when he is 100 percent healthy, Wall would undeniably be an incredible addition to the Suns. He would give them a very reliable scoring option, playmaker, and perimeter defender. Before he suffered an injury in the 2018-19 NBA season, Wall was posting incredible numbers, averaging 20.7 points, 8.7 assists, and 1.5 steals while shooting 44.4 percent from the field and 30.2 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN. He would still be needing to make a huge adjustment in his game to make himself fit with Booker, but once they build good chemistry, the league’s next most explosive backcourt duo could soon be born in Phoenix.