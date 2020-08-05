Niece Waidhofer Wears Thigh-High Boots And Goes Topless Under Black Jacket

Instagram and cosplay model Niece Waidhofer delighted her 1.9 million followers with a recent update. The risque shot showed Niece flinging her hair around as she declared that she was actually cosplaying herself.

“Me cosplaying 15-year-old me at a concert,” she stated in the caption.

In the photo, Niece wore a fitted black jacket with three-quarter length sleeves. The celebrity held one side of the top across her ample chest and her strategically placed hair helped to hide the other side. However, plenty of her cleavage was still on display.

She paired the jacket with a pair of black bikini briefs. They scooped down low in the front and featured ruffled lace along the bottom edges.

Niece also wore a pair of thigh-high black leather boots that formed a pointed “V” over each toned thigh. She completed the look with a delicate string choker around her neck.

Her dark hair was straightened. She swung her head out to one side, exposing her long pale neck, and her locks flipped through the air as a result of this. However, as stated above, the shot was taken in such a way that some stranded fell down and fanned out across her chest, giving the image some protection from becoming entirely NSFW.

The model stood with her legs parted, her knees bent, as she reminisced about attending an Avenged Sevenfold concert in her youth. Behind her was a plain background in a pale shade. This made the celebrity the central focal point in the shot.

As soon as Niece posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within a mere two hours, the photo had racked up close to 41,000 likes and hundreds of comments from her admirers.

“Nice picture of you,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Classical A7X concert attire though,” a fan said in reference to Niece’s caption.

“Idk if [it’s] a good thing if you were really wearing that at 15,” another user said regarding the celebrity’s scant attire and the age bracket that she referenced.

“HELLO BEAUTIFUL!” a fourth person wrote, following up with a heart emoji for further emphasis.

In fact, many of her followers simply used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the photo. The most popular appeared to be the heart-eyed, fire, and multiple variations of heart emoji.

Niece often shares racy content to her social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently shared a selfie that showed her wearing revealing white lingerie.