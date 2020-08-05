Sofia Richie Stuns In Unbuttoned Floral Top In Latest Instagram Update

On Tuesday, August 4, Sofia Richie uploaded a series of stunning snaps for her 6.4 million followers to enjoy.

Both of the photos were close-up shots that focused on her upper body and beautiful face. The first picture showed the 21-year-old posing in a high-ceilinged room. A mirror and an opened black door can be seen in the background. Sofia sat with her shoulders hunched in front of what appears to be a white table. She leaned forward slightly and seemed to have placed her hands on top of the furniture. She softened her gaze and parted her full lips, as she focused her attention on the photographer.

The following image consisted of an artistic black-and-white photo. In the picture, she seemed to be standing in front of an iron gate. Sofia tilted her head upward and closed her eyes with a relaxed expression on her face.

For the photo shoot, the fashion designer opted to wear an unbuttoned black shirt adorned with a vibrant floral pattern. The blouse appeared to have been tied at her waist, limiting the amount of skin that was being shown. As for accessories, Sofia sported layered necklaces, which gave the look additional glamour. The blond beauty also styled her sleek straight hair in a deep middle part.

In the caption, the social media sensation playfully insinuated that she had taken the pictures to commemorate the fact that she “[c]hanged out of sweatpants.”

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 70,000 likes. Quite a few of her followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

“Pretty,” wrote a fan, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“Sooooo beautiful,” added a different devotee, along with a black heart emoji.

“[K]eep being amazingly gorgeous and smart [please] don’t ever change,” remarked another admirer.

“Stunning,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

As fans are aware, Sofia has a tendency to post Instagram pictures that show her wearing fashionable outfits. For instance, she recently uploaded a photo, in which she paired a peach-colored strapless mini dress with white Converse tennis shoes. The model acknowledged that the image was a promotional post for the retail shoe store, DSW. That picture has been liked over 180,000 times since it was shared.