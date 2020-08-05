Qimmah Russo Admits She Wears Trainer To Help Achieve Her Sculptured Figure

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo recently admitted to her 1.5 million Instagram followers that she used a waist trainer to help achieve her enviable curves.

“Yes sometimes I wear a waist trainer,” she stated in her caption.

She then shared some snaps that showed her wearing the item paired with black leggings and a plunging bra top.

Qimmah showed off the charcoal-colored waist trainer. It hugged her midriff and featured two rows of metal clips at the front.

She also wore a plunging black top that flaunted her ample cleavage. The item of clothing also featured a small crisscrossed section at the front.

The fitness guru teamed this with a pair of tight-fitting leggings. These hugged her chiseled thighs as well as highlighted her toned calves.

Her dark hair was parted in the middle and styled in gentle waves that cascaded down over her toned shoulders. She completed the look by wearing black runners that featured narrow yellow stripes.

In the first snap, Qimmah stared directly at the camera as the hint of a smile graced her plump lips. She stretched her arms out to each side she stood against a white wall.

The second shot was very similar. However, this time she smiled broadly at her intended audience and held her arms up higher in the air.

The last two images showed variations of the previous snaps. One saw her staring seriously at the lens and the final image saw her tugging at her hair as she looked towards something that was out of shot.

As soon as Qimmah posted the pictures, her followers were quick to respond. Within six hours, the update had gathered 15,000 likes and plenty of comments from her devoted fanbase.

“So gorgeous and beautiful love @qimmahrusso,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Love this hair color on u look like Barbie,” a fan said.

“I need to get me one!” another user said in response to Qimmah’s caption.

“Perfection @ [its] FINEST!!!” a fourth person declared, also using a slew of emoji for further emphasis.

Many of her followers used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the photos. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyed, and thumbs up emoji. However, many also used the muscly arm one in response to Qimmah’s chiseled muscles.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, earlier in the day Qimmah shared series of snaps as she asked her followers to rate her hairstyles. In that set, the celebrity rocked a series of looks and the majority of her supporters found it hard to narrow down their favorite styles.