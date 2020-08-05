Allie Auton Gets Cheeky In A White Bikini While Posing On A Jet Ski In Throwback Instagram Post

Allie Auton is ready for her next vacation. The Australian model has been anxious to travel again with her pals, though their adventures have been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. She has been passing the time by reliving some of her favorite vacation memories, one of which she shared to her Instagram page on Tuesday.

The steamy throwback shots were from Allie’s trip to the Maldives — a trip, she noted, that she was still in disbelief that she got to “tick” off of her bucket list. The camera was positioned behind the 23-year-old to snap the shots, capturing her standing with her back to the lens on a colorful jet ski as the ocean breeze whipped through her platinum blond hair.

A gorgeous view of the near-cloudless sky and crystal clear water filled up the rest of the frame and was illuminated by the golden sun. The scene was nothing short of breathtaking, but it was Allie herself that made the pictures worth a look as she flaunted her bronzed physique in a cheeky white bikini that left very little to the imagination.

Allie slayed in the sexy two-piece that perfectly suited her killer curves. The swimwear included a halter-style top that wrapped tightly around her neck and back while showing off her toned arms and shoulders. The piece also exposed an eyeful of sideboob as the model worked the camera — a view that her audience certainly did not seem to mind.

The matching bottoms of the set made for a cheeky display, as its revealing cut left Allie’s peachy derriere exposed nearly in its entirety. The swimwear also allowed the social media star to flaunt her curvy hips and sculpted thighs thanks to its high-cut design, and accentuated her trim waist with its thick waistband.

The finishing touches on Allie’s ensemble were a pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses. She also added a set of stud earrings to give the look a hint of bling.

The flashback shot quickly proved to be a hit, racking up nearly 7,000 likes within just two hours of going live. Dozens of Allie”s followers hit up the comments section as well to shower her with compliments.

“You are unreal girllll,” one person wrote.

“Holy wow. Such an amazing pic,” added another follower.

“Absolutley stunning,” a third admirer praised.

“Goals,” quipped a fourth fan.

While Allie has not been able to hop on a plane recently, she has still found the time to slip into a bikini, much to the delight of her fans. In another recent snapshot, the model showcased her phenomenal figure in a skimpy, butterfly-print two-piece. That look proved to be another major hit, earning over 19,000 likes and 279 comments to date.