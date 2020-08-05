Kaitlyn Bristowe Shares Makeup-Free Selfie, Opens Up About Her Depression

Kaitlyn Bristowe is being treated for anxiety and depression.

Former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe took to Instagram on Monday, August 3, to share a very raw and honest post. Bristowe took a break from her usual cheerful, lighthearted content to get real with her fans about her struggle with mental illness.

In the close-up selfie, Bristowe went completely makeup-free. Even without the help of cosmetics, she still looked as stunning as ever. She sat outside to snap the photo as the sun shone down on her. She wore her long, dark blond hair down in natural waves and pouted her lips as she stared at the camera, with a serious expression on her face. The former reality television star was not her usual happy and goofy self, and in her caption, she explained why.

Bristowe battles both anxiety and depression, which she is receiving treatment for. However, even with the help of medication, she still falls into a period of darkness for a few days each month. These dark days are affected by PMS and a change in hormones. In addition to taking prescription medicine, she has also tried other various treatments to seek relief. This has included taking vitamins and working with a hormone specialist.

Bristowe expressed a feeling of guilt, emphasizing that she doesn’t feel that she has a reason to be depressed. She also noted that she realizes there are many serious issues going on in the world that are greater than her own personal struggle with mental illness. However, she wanted others to know that they are not alone in their own battles against depression and anxiety. She concluded her post by asking her followers if they know of any successful treatments for hormone-based depression.

Bristowe’s post racked up over 98,000 likes. Her many fans took to the comments section to applaud her for being so real. Others offered suggestions and shared what has worked for them.

“I don’t have a solution, but just sending love your way,” wrote one fan.

“Thank you for putting this out…it’s hard to not feel crazy,” commented another person.

“I feel ya, would LOVE to be able to figure something out that works as well. Thanks for sharing,” a third individual remarked.

“LOVE the realstagram. Just know you aren’t alone. Once a month I have a day where I have to drop everything I’m doing because I’m debilitated. Hopefully modern medicine finds more solutions for women,” one more follower wrote.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Bristowe is currently in a happy relationship with fellow Bachelor alum Jason Tartick.