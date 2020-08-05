Anllela Sagra Shakes Her Booty While Wearing Peachy Shorts

Instagram model Anllela Sagra instantly impressed her 11.7 million followers with her recent video post. Wearing peach-colored shorts and a matching top, the celebrity shook her booty as she danced around for her captivated audience.

Anllela stood in what appeared to be her walk-in wardrobe in order to record her latest update. She wore a peach-colored halterneck top that only barely covered her flat stomach. Under this, appeared to be a black bra with shoestring straps. She matched the top with a pair of high-waisted cheeky shorts that had ruffled edges.

Her long brunette locks were unstyled and loosely parted to one side. As she danced, her hair fell down over one perfectly toned shoulder.

The Instagram sensation started by rolling her hips briefly as she looked over her shoulder and towards the camera. Her hands were clenched as she got into the rhythm of the song that was playing and she moved her arms accordingly, showing off two delicate bands across one wrist.

She then turned away from the camera and let the music take over as she continued to gyrate her hips. She did this for a while before turning once more to gaze at her intended audience.

Behind her, rows of clothing in shades of white, gray, and black could be seen. They were all neatly organized as they hung on gray coat hangers. White shelving revealed more clothes that were folded as well as many racks of shoes at the back of the closet. A set of drawers was also shown on the left side of the clip.

As soon as Anllela posted the video, her followers were quick to respond. In less than a day, the update had amassed a staggering 706,000 likes and more than 1,500 comments.

“Sooooo beautiful girl,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Love your recent content,” a fan said.

“Absolutely perfect beauty,” said another user.

“Nice to wake up to that!” a fourth person wrote, also using an emoji for further emphasis.

Many of Anllela’s followers preferred to use emoji over words in order to convey how they felt about the clip. By far, the most popular appeared to be the fire, heart, and kissing emoji. However, considering her buns were on display, plenty of peach ones were also used.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Anllela shared another video to her social media account yesterday. That clip revealed the celebrity seated on a boat while she rocked a skimpy neon yellow bikini that left very little to the imagination.