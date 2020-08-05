Cindy Prado Looks Smoking Hot In A Leopard-Print Bikini

In her latest Instagram share, Cindy Prado tantalized her followers with a steamy series of snaps in which she flaunted her fit figure in a leopard-print bikini that left little to the imagination. The massive update showcased Cindy’s bombshell body from all angles, and included both full-body shots as well as close-ups to highlight all the details.

The two-piece she wore was from the brand MESHKI, and Cindy made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the caption of the post so her followers knew where to pick up their own.

She stared off the update with a close-up in which her face was cropped out, putting the focus on her body. She was stretched out on the sand in Miami Beach, Florida, as the geotag indicated. She showcased her ample assets in a leopard-print bikini top with a metallic clasp between the two cups, and paired it with matching bottoms. The bottoms dipped low, showing off plenty of her toned stomach, and had high-cut sides that stretched over her hips. The sides featured the brand’s name spelled out in glittering silver letters, and Cindy tugged at the embellishments.

The second snap showed off more of Cindy’s body, and her hair was spread out over the sand as she arched her back seductively. She added several accessories to the statement swimsuit, including a few layered gold necklaces, a bangle bracelet, and hoop earrings.

She stood up in the third snap, her bronzed skin glowing in the sunshine, and her hair tumbled down her chest in tousled, beachy waves. She closed her eyes as she soaked in the sun’s rays, and the ocean was visible behind her.

Cindy got playful in one shot, positioning her hand in a leopard claw and making a silly face for the camera. She also made sure to show her fans the back of the look, displaying her pert posterior in the thong bottoms. A thin layer of sand covered nearly every inch of her skin.

She shared several additional photos, all smoking-hot, and her fans couldn’t get enough. The post received over 21,000 likes and 357 comments within just three hours.

“You wear it well,” one fan wrote, followed by two flame emoji.

“How are you so stunning,” another follower asked, captivated by Cindy’s beauty.

“A true goddess,” a third fan remarked.

“You’re such a babe total goals,” another follower commented.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Cindy shared another update showing off her toned figure in Miami Beach. Rather than sprawling out across the sandy shore, however, she wore a sexy white crop top and miniskirt set as she strutted down the streets of the city.