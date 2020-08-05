Bruna Rangel Lima Flaunts Her Killer Curves In Tight-Fitting Jeans As She Posts ‘Out Of The Blue’ Update

Instagram model Bruna Rangel Lima impressed her 4 million followers with her latest social media update. Known for her swimwear shots, the celebrity opted for a patterned crop top and fitted jeans this time around in order to draw attention to her enviable figure.

Bruna wore a bright blue crop top that featured a leafy pattern and shoestring straps. The item of clothing plunged down low in the front and showed off plenty of her cleavage as a result of this. She teamed this with a pair of tight-fitting denim jeans that hugged her form. While the first shot revealed the celebrity standing front on to the camera, in a second snap, she looked over her shoulder, putting her pert derriere on display for her eager fans.

Her long golden locks were roughly parted in the middle and cascaded down over her shoulders as she posed seductively for the camera. She completed her look with a chunky gold watch that was worn on one delicate wrist. The reflection in the windows also revealed that Bruna was barefoot for the photoshoot.

In the first picture, Bruna looked directly at the camera as she posed on a balcony. Along with her attire, the blue sky reflected in the glass behind her, obviously prompting her “out of the blue” caption.

The second shot saw Bruna with her back to her intended audience. As she fiddled with her hair and arched her back, her booty was definitely the focal point.

As soon as Bruna posted the images, her followers were quick to respond. Within five hours, the set had gathered close to 34,500 likes and hundreds of comments from her admirers.

“I can’t believe how beautiful you are,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Out of this world,” a fan said in response to the model’s caption.

“Such a babe, so pretty!” said another user.

“So perfect Bruna,” a fourth person wrote, also using several emoji for further emphasis.

In addition, many of her followers decided to respond by only using emoji in order to convey how they felt about the images. The most popular appeared to be the fire, lips, kissing, and variants on the heart emoji. However, users were extremely liberal when it came to using them and there were plenty of others on display as well.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Bruna recently rocked a green bikini in one of her social media updates. The Instagram sensation vowed that she was “living in the moment” as she posed beach-side in the revealing swimwear.