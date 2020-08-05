Qimmah Russo Shows Off Chiseled Figure As She Asks Fans To Rate Her Hairstyles

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo delighted her 1.5 million Instagram followers with her recent post. Not only did she post a variety of alluring shots but she asked her fans to select their favorite Qimmah hairstyle.

The set of images included nine snaps with various hairstyles. The first one featured Qimmah with golden locks that were straightened and parted to the side, a look which was also highlighted in another photo. In the first pic, she wore a tight-fitting strapless crop top and matching bottoms. A third shot also highlighted this hair coloring, although her lightened locks were parted in the center for that one.

The second picture highlighted Qimmah’s gorgeous dark curls as she posed in a skimpy patterned bikini. The swimwear plunged down low in the front and showed off plenty of the fitness guru’s cleavage. Another shot revealed her curly tresses pulled back loosely into a messy ponytail and for that snap, she wore a beige crocheted bikini. Another photo also featured her curls but this time they were pulled back into a smooth ponytail that sat low over the nape of her neck.

Further snaps also showed Qimmah with her hair braided as well as with light blonde hair, parted down the middle.

As soon as Qimmah posted the images, her followers were quick to respond. In less than a day, the set had gathered more than 25,500 likes and over 1,000 comments as her supporters offered up their opinions on the preferred ‘do.

It was hard to say which hairstyle came out on top among Qimmah’s admirers. In fact, even they had a hard time choosing.

“It’s 1-9 for me,” one follower admitted in the comments section.

“2, 3, 7, 8, 9 in no particular order,” another fan responded.

“All of em… 4 maybe the least, but only because the picture isn’t as flattering. If I was forced to choose… One of the darker wavy ones,” said another user.

“# 2 is OFF THE CHAIN!!! Bae so LET IT DO WHAT IT FO BEAU!,” a fourth person exclaimed, also using several emoji for further emphasis.

In addition to those picking their favorite style, many of her followers decided to comment using emoji in order to convey how they felt about the images. The most popular appeared to be the heart, heart-eyed, fire, and kissing emoji.

Along with fitness posts, Qimmah often shares fashion updates and entertaining clips to her social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently showed off her dancing ability as she gyrated around a room while wearing a black crop top and matching leggings. In that post, she opted to go blond.