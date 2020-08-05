FBG Duck Dead, Rapper Reportedly Dies After Being Shot In Chicago

FBG Duck is dead, according to various sources.

The 26-year-old rapper, whose real name is Carlton D. Weekly, reportedly died away after he was shot in Chicago, on Tuesday. Shortly after the incident, several people took to social media to ask for prayers and well-wishes for Duck. His death was reported on Twitter a short while later.

“Popular rapper FBG Duck has just been pronounced dead after being shot in the Gold Coast an hour ago. Prayers up for his family, bring justice to them after this senseless act,” former mayoral candidate Ja’Mal Green tweeted.

“It hurts to watch Chicago’s young people watch not only their friends but their favorite rappers die from senseless gun violence. We really have to get our city together if we want to have a better future. Rest In Peace FBG Duck,” Green continued.

As fans commented on Green’s Twitter thread, wondering if the news was true, Green responded saying that he got the information “directly from the source.”

The news was also confirmed by DJ Akademiks.

“FBG DUCK pronounced dead at [the] hospital after being shot in downtown Chicago,” he tweeted.

Deputy Chief Daniel O’Shea Spoke About The Shooting In A Press Conference This Afternoon

Deputy Chief Daniel O’Shea comfirmes dead of FBG Duck pic.twitter.com/b5JcyxQOGu — Quatro 4 (@PardoQuatro) August 4, 2020

Chicago’s Deputy Chief Daniel O’Shea did confirm the shooting and also said that a 26-year-old Black male was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. In the video above, you can watch O’Shea talk about the incident and the condition of those who were injured in the video clip below. O’Shea did not release the names of the victims.

No arrests have been made at this time and it’s unclear if police have any leads in the case. O’Shea said that there were four suspects involved.

The video below appears to have been taken at the scene. Two people were taken to the hospital and appear unresponsive as they are put on stretchers and put into waiting ambulances.

FBG Duck Was Born & Raised In The South Side Of Chicago & Was Involved With Gangs At A Young Age

FBG Duck was born and raised in Chicago’s South Side. He reportedly became involved with street gangs at a young age, coming up as part of the rap crew the Fly Boy Gang. He was arrested several times for various reasons, including a 2013 charge for domestic battery with bodily harm and in 2018 for driving with a suspended license, driving an uninsured motor vehicle, and not having a valid registration.

He began rapping when he was a teenager and had released a few mixtapes. Over the years, he was believed to have had feuds with various rappers, including Chief Keef and Tekashi 6ix9ine.

The rapper was dedicated to music and had a steady fanbase in Chicago and beyond. He was fairly active on social media, and regularly shared videos and photos on Instagram with his 300,000 followers.

His Older Brother, FBG Brick, Was Killed In 2017

Gun violence followed Duck the past several years. Not only had he previously been shot, but he lost at least one good friend and his own brother in two separate shootings. According to Urban Islandz, Duck was shot in June of 2018 in Chicago. That shooting left one of his friends, known as Can’t Get Right, dead.

Just one year earlier, the rapper’s brother, FBG Brick, was killed. Brick, whose real name is Jermaine Robinson, was found shot at the 6300 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue around 3 p.m., according to The Chicago Tribune. He was 26 years old.

In the video below (which does contain strong language), FBG Duck talked about losing his brother and his cousin on the same day.

At the end of the interview, he spoke about his mother and how she had a hard time losing her son. Duck said he spent a lot of time with her to help her cope with the loss.