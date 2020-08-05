Hannah Palmer Nearly Spills Out Of Her Bikini While Enjoying A Dip In The Pool

Hannah Palmer’s latest Instagram upload has her fans talking for more reasons than one. The model steamed up her page on Tuesday with the series of snaps that saw her showing a scandalous amount of skin while enjoying a dip in the pool.

In the triple-pic update, Hannah looked hotter than ever as she flaunted her figure in an impossibly tiny red bikini from Ark Swimwear that did way more showing than covering up. The scanty swimwear included a halter-style top with a plunging neckline and thin, stringy straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. It had scrunched triangle cups that were barely enough to contain her voluptuous assets, which nearly spilled out of the garment as she worked the camera. The number also appeared too short for the model’s busty chest, resulting in a scandalous view of underboob that proved hard to ignore.

Hannah’s bikini bottoms were equally as risque, though her audience did not seem bothered by the NSFW display. The piece boasted a daringly high-cut and cheeky design that showed off the star’s perky booty, while also teasing a glimpse at her sculpted thighs and curves. Its string waistband was tied in dainty bows on either side of her hips and fell low down her waist, leaving her flat stomach and chiseled abs exposed for her fans to admire.

Hannah propped herself up on the side of the pool in the first image of the snap, arching her back while tilting her head up to the sky in a blissful manner. She hopped back into the water in the second image, gazing at the camera through her platinum blond locks that fell messily in front of her face. The third photo in the upload nearly mimicked the first, though it was taken from the opposite side of the pool. The shot not only offered a look at the model’s phenomenal figure from another angle, but a view of the tropical scene around her, which included palm trees, mountains, and the ocean.

In the caption of the photo, Hannah claimed that she “couldn’t decide” which of the three photos she like the best, which is why she included all of them in the post. Luckily, her 1.6 million followers were available to weigh in in the comments section with their favorites.

“Number 3…but that”s like choosing between your 3 favorite types of ice cream!” one person wrote.

“Amazing, number two takes it though,” responded another fan.

“All three are perfect,” a third follower remarked.

“You’re absolutely stunning in every one of them,” praised a fourth admirer.

The upload has also racked up over 38,000 likes after just two hours of going live.

Hannah has been entertaining her fans with several sexy bikini looks lately; last week, she thrilled them again with a set of snaps that captured her leaving little to the imagination in an itty-bitty pink two-piece. That look proved to be another major hit, earning more than 107,000 likes to date.