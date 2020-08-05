Lauren Burnham Stuns In Lime Green Bikini While Holding Her Daughter Alessi In New Snapshot

Lauren Burnham looked flawless in her latest Instagram post.

Former Bachelor star Lauren Burnham took to Instagram on Monday, August 3, to share a stunning snapshot of herself in a lime bikini. The wife of former Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. held her daughter Alessi on her shoulders as she stood in the yard.

Burnham’s trendy bikini featured a cheetah print design and high-waisted bottoms. The suit exposed Burnham’s ultra-toned stomach and flawless physique, as well as her tan. She accessorized with a gold chain necklace and wore her long blond hair tied in a ponytail. The former reality television star appeared to be wearing some light, natural-looking makeup that enhanced her already stunning features.

Burnham held a garden hose in one hand and used her other to ensure her daughter didn’t fall off her shoulders. She exuded happiness and appeared to be mid-laugh as the photo was snapped.

Alessi looked just as beautiful as her mother in a unique purple-and-white bathing suit with a checkered pattern. The suit included orange straps with pom-poms as an added touch. A tiny pair of gold shoes with bows completed the precious ensemble. The little girl’s hair was tied up on the top of her head in a bun. She smiled while playing with the nozzle of the hose.

The mother-daughter du0 posed in the yard of their Scottsdale, Arizona, home. Impressive architecture, a variety of trees and plants, and a gazebo were all visible behind them.

In her relatable caption, Burnham joked that she’s only wearing bikinis or sweatpants this summer. So far, the post has accumulated over 115,000 likes.

Burnham boasts a noteworthy total of 1 million followers on the platform overall, and many of them took to the comments section to compliment her on the sweet photo. Many gushed over her impressive figure, inquiring about how she managed to lose her baby weight and get back into such amazing shape.

“What did you do to lose your baby weight? You look AWESOME! I need your workout plan ASAP lol” wrote one fan.

“Alessi looks like your twin!!!” commented a second person.

“How’d you get your body back after having Alessi,” one more social media user commented.

Burnham and Luyendyk welcomed their daughter into their lives in May 2019. As The Inquisitr previously reported, they plan to expand their family but haven’t made any definite plans about when that will be. They are still in the process of grieving, following a miscarriage that Burnham endured this past spring.