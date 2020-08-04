Ashley Alexiss Flaunts Her Buxom Body In A Mermaid-Inspired Bikini

Buxom bombshell Ashley Alexiss thrilled her 2.1 million Instagram followers with her latest share, in which she flaunted her voluptuous figure in a stunning bikini. The two-piece was a new offering from her own size-inclusive swimwear brand, ALEXISS Swimwear, and she made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself so her followers knew where it was from.

She posed in front of a plain white backdrop, allowing her curves to be the focal point of the photo. On top, Ashley wore a simple yet sexy bikini top with triangular cups and thick straps that stretched around her neck in a halter style. The garment put a tantalizing amount of cleavage on display, and the two cups were connected by a thin strap stretching horizontally across her chest.

She paired the sizzling piece with equally sexy bottoms that were a boy short style. The bottoms featured a thick waistband that was covered in a pattern made to look like scales, giving the swimsuit a mermaid vibe. The bottom portion of the bottoms was a deep blue as well, and the sides had ties that drew even more attention to her voluptuous figure.

The photo was cropped halfway down Ashley’s thighs, so not all of her legs were visible in the frame, but she still had several inches of her thighs exposed.

Ashley’s long blond locks tumbled down her chest in soft waves and she had her head tilted to the side slightly and her eyes closed in a sensual expression. Her hands were tangled in her long blond locks and her lips were slightly parted as she posed for the photo.

Ashley gave her fans a bit more information about the two-piece in the caption of the post, and her followers couldn’t get enough. The post racked up over 18,400 likes within 20 hours. It also received 185 comments from her eager audience within the same time span.

“Gorgeous,” one fan wrote simply, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“You’re sooo amazingly delicious,” a second follower added.

“Cute in the face, thick in the waist,” a third fan remarked, captivated by Ashley’s curvaceous figure.

“Those curves are amazing,” another commented.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Ashley shared a smoking-hot snap in which she rocked a set from the brand Fantasy Lingerie. She paired a red-and-black plaid bra with a skimpy miniskirt that highlighted her hourglass shape. She finished off the look with a choker and posed seductively for the camera with her hands positioned on her legs.