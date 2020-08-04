Tarsha Whitmore Slays In A Pink Crop Top & Matching Shorts

Australian bombshell Tarsha Whitmore thrilled her 845,000 Instagram followers with her latest share, a smoking-hot snap in which she rocked a baby pink ensemble from the brand Bad Society Club that left little to the imagination.

The top featured a low-cut neckline that revealed a serious amount of cleavage, and a zipper down the front with the word “bad” written several times in subtle white font. Seams stretched over her chest and down her slim waist, accentuating her hourglass figure, and the look had long sleeves. It also had a unique hem that stretched high on the sides and dipped low in the front, coming to her belly button while leaving a tantalizing amount of skin on display.

She paired the sexy top with matching shorts that likewise showcased her incredible figure. The waistband of the shorts came to just below her belly button, stretching high over her hips to accentuate her curves. They ended just an inch or two down her thighs, leaving her toned legs exposed, although the photo was cropped above her knees so not every inch of her legs was visible in the photo.

Tarsha posed outdoors on a concrete walkway with beds filled with lush green plants and pebbles visible behind her. The photo was taken in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, as the geotag indicated.

Tarsha added a few accessories to spice up the ensemble as well. Around her neck, she wore a name plate necklace with her name spelled out in small letters. She also had a pair of frameless pink sunglasses perched on the tip of her nose, and she gazed seductively at the camera over the top of the small lenses.

Her long locks were pulled up into a half-up style with a few strands remaining loose to frame her face, and her followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling update. The post received over 8,000 likes within just three hours, and it also racked up 94 comments from her eager audience.

“Okay, I’m obsessed with you and this look,” one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji and flame emoji.

“You are so sexy,” another follower added.

“Such a babe. You have the cutest clothes! Ok that blouse is to die for, So cute and elegant!” a third fan remarked.

“Looking pretty in pink,” another commented.

