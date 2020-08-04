Brit Manuela Stuns In A Pink Bandeau Bikini

Brit Manuela is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans. The model and fitness trainer returned to her account on Tuesday to show off her phenomenal physique in another scanty swimwear look that sent temperatures soaring on her page.

Brit appeared to be in the midst of soaking up some sun when the sizzling photo was snapped, as she was captured sitting outside on top of a plush brown lounge chair. She bent her legs underneath of her and stretched one of her toned arms out to the side to prop up her upper body as she gazed at the camera with an intense and alluring stare. Her bikini of choice was a minuscule pink number from Remnant Bikinis that popped against her deep tan, plenty of which was left on display thanks to the swimwear’s racy design.

The brunette bombshell stunned in the itty-bitty two-piece that did nothing but favors for her dangerous curves. She rocked a strapless, bandeau-style top that showcased her toned shoulders and bronzed decolletage. The number fell low down her chest, exposing an eyeful of cleavage while wrapping tightly around her chest to further emphasize her voluptuous assets. It cut off right at her rib cage, offering her audience a full look at her toned midsection as well.

Brit’s bikini bottoms boasted an even racier design, though her followers hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW scene. The piece had a daringly high-cut design that showcased the model’s curvy hips, as well as her lean legs and sculpted thighs. It also featured a floss-style string waistband hat was tied high up on her hips in dainty bows that accentuated her trim waist and chiseled abs.

The fitness model left her dark tresses down, styling them in a deep side part that caused her locks to spill behind her back and over her shoulder. She also added a set of hoop earrings and a gold pendant necklace to give her barley there look a bit of bling.

Fans seemed thrilled by Brit’s latest bikini look, which is her first in nearly two weeks. Over 685 of them showed their love in the comments section, which has been flooded with compliments for the social media star.

“This is stunning babe,” one person wrote.

“Absolutely goddess,” praised another fan.

“Such a beautiful bikini on a perfect body,” a third follower gushed.

“Favorite model in the world, added a fourth fan.

The upload has also been awarded more than 32,000 likes within just seven hours of going live.