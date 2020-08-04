Jenna Jenovich Shows Off Cleavage In A Light-Pink Floral Dress

Serbian model Jenna Jenovich, who is popular for gracing the covers of magazines like Maxim, GQ, FHM and Sports Illustrated, took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, August 4, and treated her 2.1 million fans to a very hot, yet gorgeous picture.

In the snap, the 33-year-old model could be seen rocking a beautiful, light pink floral dress that featured a plunging neckline, one that allowed her to show off an ample amount of cleavage. In addition to that, the outfit boasted frilly details on the sides of the neckline, below the chest, on the sleeves, and on the skirt. It also included two cutouts on the waist.

Jenna opted for a full face of makeup to complement her gorgeous ensemble. As for her hairdo, she tied her dark tresses in a high ponytail, and let her curly locks cascade over her shoulder and bosom.

In terms of jewelry, the hottie opted for an assortment of rings, gold and silver bangles, and a gold wristwatch.

It looked like the shoot took place at a hotel as Jenna stood against the background of a swimming pool. A building with glass terraces could also be seen behind her. To pose, she stood straight, touched her hair, slightly puckered her lips, and looked away from the camera.

In the caption, Jenna informed her fans that her ensemble, which allowed her to exude doll vibes, was from the online fashion retailer, Reve Boutique.

Within six hours of going live, the snap amassed more than 4,400 likes. What’s more, several of Jenna’s ardent admirers flocked to the comments section and posted about 170 messages to praise her amazing figure and beautiful looks.

“I’m obsessed with this dress! Looks stunning on you,” one of her followers commented.

“Seriously, you are such a beautiful woman, I can’t deal,” another user chimed in.

“Damn, you are the sexiest babe on Earth!! Love you so much,” a third admirer remarked.

“What a gorgeous pic!! You look extremely pretty,” a fourth fan wrote.

Several of her fellow models and influencers also liked and commented on the snap to show appreciation, including Arianny Celeste, Nina Serebrova, Veronica Bielik, and Casey Fleyshman.

Prior to posting the latest snapshot, Jenna shared another photo from the same photoshoot in which she could be seen sitting on a blue sofa, striking a side pose, and spraying a sanitizing mist on her hands. She looked away from the camera and seductively parted her lips. The hottie also added a video along with the picture.

Jenna treats her admirers to her stunning photographs quite often. As The Inquisitr previously noted, she took to her page on July 9 and shared a pic in which she showed off her incredible curves in a crochet mini dress.