Danielle Knudson Rocks A Sports Bra & ‘Deep Jade’ Leggings For Walk In The Park With Her Dog

Danielle Knudson took a walk in the park with her pooch by her side while clad in a sexy, workout-inspired look. The August 4 photo op showed the Canadian model on a sunny day in Tennessee.

The photo captured Danielle posed outside in the middle of a walking path. Each side of her was surrounded by lush greenery, and a few flower-filled trees appeared to her right. A geotag in the update indicated that she was Nashville and Danielle squatted in the middle of the path with her pooch hovered over one of her legs. She tilted her head back and smiled for the camera as she placed one hand on the dog’s back and the opposite in the middle of her legs.

The model opted for a sexy set from the yoga brand Alo. On her upper-half, she rocked a sports bra that had a scooping neckline and thick straps that were worn over her shoulders. The bottom of the bra was tight around her ribcage, and it helped draw attention to her tiny torso. The piece boasted a white hue that served as the perfect compliment to her fair complexion.

Danielle rocked a pair of curve-hugging leggings on her bottom. In the caption of the image, she shared with fans that she was wearing the new “Deep Jade” shade from Alo. The pants had a shimmery hue to them and fit tightly on her slender legs. She completed her look with a black jacket that draped off her shoulders and she alsoe rocked a pair of crisp white sneakers that looked like they had just been taken out of the box.

Danielle added a few accessories to her look, including a pair of black sunglasses that provided her with protection for the sunny day in Nashville. She styled her blond locks with a side part, and her hair spilled over one shoulder and her back. Her pup focused his attention off to the distance and wore a leash and collar for his “summer time” walk.

In the caption of the upload, Danielle also included an inspirational quote and a few hashtags. Many fans have headed to the comments section to compliment Knudson on her killer figure and a few more raved over her pup.

“Very pretty dog ​​and very pretty Miss Danielle,” one fan gushed.

“One small step forward for Alo’s color palette, one happy dog, one happy lady! Trifecta!” another fan commented with the addition of a few heart emoji.

“Beautiful baby your so cute so hot nice doggie,” a third chimed in.

“Sexy and seductive baby,” one more Instagrammer noted.