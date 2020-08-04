Hilary Duff Flaunts Fit Physique In Animal-Print Bikini

The former Disney Channel star looked incredible in her latest Instagram update.

On Tuesday, Hilary Duff uploaded a sizzling snap for her 15.3 million Instagram followers to enjoy, as reported by Just Jared.

The photo, which was taken with Hilary’s smartphone, showed the former Disney Channel star posing before a sizable mirror in a white wall-room with a window. A bench and what appears to be a hamper can be seen in the background.

The 32-year-old stood with her legs spread, as she placed one of her hands on the back of her head. She tilted her chin down and focused her gaze on her reflection, with a small smile playing on her lips.

The mother-of-two flaunted her fantastic figure in an animal print bikini. The swimsuit put her incredible curves and washboard abs on full display. Fans were also given a good view of the black ink tattoos on her arm and her hip. Hilary piled on the accessories, wearing oval sunglasses, statement earrings, a pendant necklace, numerous bracelets, and a ring worn on her index finger.

For the photo, the Younger actress pulled back her long blond hair in a half-bun.

In the caption, Hilary expressed gratitude to celebrity nutrition coach, Erik Young, and Los Angeles-based fitness studio Novo Body Fitness for helping her achieve her fit physique. She also seemingly encouraged her followers to spend “at least 30 minutes a day” to focus on self-care.

The post appeared to be a favorite among fans as it soon racked up more than 387,000 likes. Quite a few of Hilary’s followers flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“Absolutely [b]eautiful!” wrote a fan, adding a yellow heart emoji to the comment.

“@hilaryduff you are so beautiful!” added a different devotee, along with a trail of heart-eye emoji.

“[You are] so pretty,” remarked another admirer.

“[You] look amazing as always you’re such an inspiration,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the actress.

As fans are aware, Hilary regularly posts content on social media that consists of her looking absolutely stunning. For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she looked radiant while sitting on outdoor furniture in front of gorgeous green foliage. She sported tight white tank top tucked into a striped maxi skirt that completed her petite frame. That post has been liked over 300,000 times since it was shared.