Devon Windsor Goes Topless While Walking Her Dog At The Beach

Instagram model and swimwear designer Devon Winsor stunned her 2.1 million followers with her recent bikini post. Walking her dog along a secluded beach, the celebrity was also topless in the shot.

The Devon Wonsdor Swim owner walked her dog along a pristine beach in her latest update. They appeared to be the only ones enjoying the serenity as they stepped across a small sandbank at the water’s edge.

Devon wore black thong bikini briefs that sat high over her curvaceous hips and showed off her pert derriere as she walked away from the camera. The celebrity was sans a top and her tanned back showed off a faint tan line from where her bathing suit was usually situated.

She wore her long blond hair pulled up into a messy bun high on her head. Beside her, her pooch sauntered along the sand.

The model appeared to be in the process of taking a step when the shot was taken, her long toned legs on display. As a result of this, one foot was positioned with her arch showing as she readied to move forward. Her arms swung freely by her side and the action caused her hips to hitch out jauntily to one side.

A cloudy sky stretched out in front of the model, which contrasted dramatically with the color of the ocean. The water could be seen lapping toward her feet as she walked in the clean white sand.

As soon as Devon posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within seven hours, the photo had gathered more than 34,000 likes and plenty of comments from her adoring fanbase.

“Wish I Could be doing that Exact thing….. Walking topless on a Beach….. U Winning,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“He’s so cute,” a fan said about Devon’s dog.

“You’re such a stunner @devwindsor!! Would love to see you in @si_swimsuit soon,” said another user.

“Beautiful photo!!” a fourth person wrote, also adding a string of emoji for further emphasis.

While there were plenty of written comments, many of her followers preferred to use emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular were the fire, heart-eyed, and heart ones but some also liked to use the star emoji in proliferation.

Devon regularly posts swimwear shots on her social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently shared another bikini shot that showed her alongside fellow models Olivia Culpo and Alyssa Riley as they all rocked frilled bikinis.