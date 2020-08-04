Sierra Skye Snaps A Mirror Selfie In A Strappy White Bikini & High Top Sneakers

Sierra Skye gave her 4.1 million Instagram followers a treat on Tuesday when she shared a racy new selfie that saw her showing some serious skin.

The shot was taken through the reflection of a full-length mirror, which appeared to be set up in a minimally-furnished room. Sierra sat down on the wooden floor in front of the glass and turned her hips to the side while focusing her gaze on the screen of her cell phone. She bent one of her lean legs underneath her booty while stretching the other out in front, offering her fans a close-up look at the custom-made sneakers she was sporting from Not Geeks.

The high tops resembled a pair of Air Jordans, though its side panels were overlayed with a bright purple fabric that had the familiar Louis Vuitton pattern printed on it. A small logo tag hung from its white laces, which were threaded all the way up and tied in a dainty bow.

Sierra’s one-of-a-kind footwear was certainly worth a look, but it was the model herself that truly captivated her fans, as she was clad in a skimpy white bikini that popped against her allover tan. The scanty swimwear included plunging top that showcased her ample cleavage, while its thin shoulder straps offered a glimpse at her toned arms. A set of extra-long ties fell from the middle of her bust and wrapped tightly around her midsection, giving the racy ensemble an edgy vibe that highlighted her flat stomach and slender frame.

The bombshell wore a pair of matching bikini bottoms that also made for quite a sight. The piece boasted a daringly cheeky cut that exposed Sierra’s sculpted thighs and perky derriere nearly in their entirety as she worked the camera. It also had a thick waistband that sat high up on her hips, further accentuating her trim waist and abs.

Sierra styled her honey-blond locks in a flirty half-up, half-down hairdo that spilled over her shoulders in gorgeous waves. She accessorized with a silver chain bracelet and matching anklet that gave her barely-there look the perfect hint of bling.

Many fans seemed delighted by Sierra’s eye-popping selfie, awarding it nearly 34,000 likes after just three hours of going live. Dozens have also taken to the comments section to compliment the social media star on the skin-baring display.

“Cute shoes, my love,” one person wrote.

“Perfect,” quipped another follower.

“What a tan you have!! Amazing picture,” a third admirer remarked.

“You are all kinds of sexy beautiful,” added a fourth fan.

Sierra’s followers did not have to scroll far down her Instagram page to get another look at her phenomenal bikini body. Over the weekend, the social media star heated things up again by flaunting her assets in a minuscule red two-piece. That look proved to be another hit, earning more than 91,000 likes and 566 comments to date.