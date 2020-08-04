Arabella Chi Displays Her Perfect Model Body In A Bandeau Bikini

British model and reality TV star Arabella Chi took to her Instagram account on Tuesday, August 4, and teased her legions of followers with yet another steamy share.

In the picture, Arabella — who is best known for being a contestant on the popular series Love Island — could be seen rocking a mint colored, two-piece bathing suit that accentuated her perfect figure.

The bandeau style top allowed her to show off a glimpse of her perky breasts. It also drew attention toward her bare midsection and taut stomach. She teamed the top with matching bottoms that highlighted her thin thighs.

Arabella opted for minimal makeup in keeping with the daytime, outdoor photoshoot. She wore her blond tresses down, swept them to one side, and let her locks cascade over her shoulder and bosom. A few strands of hair also fell on her face.

In terms of jewelry, she opted for multiple delicate pendants, rings, and a bracelet in one of her wrists.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured at the Agroturismo Atzaró Hotel in Ibiza. To pose, Arabella could be seen standing in front of a wooden door. She placed one of her hands on the concrete beam above the door, tilted her body, seductively parted her lips, and gazed straight into the camera.

In the caption, she included a motivational quote and informed her fans that her sexy attire was from the British online clothing retailer, Boohoo. She also added that the brand sponsored her post.

Within three hours of going live, the post accrued more than 5,300 likes. What’s more, several of Arabella’s followers flocked to the comments section and posted several messages to praise her amazing figure and incredible sense of style.

“Wow, wow, wow! That’s all we can say,” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“You look incredible. The bikini looks like it was only made for you. Have a great day!” another user chimed in.

“Such a hot pic,” a third admirer commented, adding multiple heart-eyed emoji.

“Pretty girl, love the pic,” a fourth follower wrote.

Other users posted words and phrases like “lovely pic,” “gorgeous,” and “the hottest,” to express their admiration for Arabella.

Aside from her regular fans, several other models and TV stars also liked and commented on the photo, including Kendall Rae Knight and Francesca Allen.

Arabella is no stranger to showing off her amazing figure on the photo-sharing website. As The Inquisitr previously reported, on July 8, she posted a racy snap in which she was featured rocking an extremely tiny black bikini.