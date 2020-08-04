Bethany Lily April Flaunts Cleavage In Tiny Bikini Top On Instagram

Bethany Lily April took to Instagram to share another photo that showed her clad in a bikini. The August 4 Instagram post marked the second time in as many days that she showed off her fit figure in a sexy bikini.

The photo captured the model posed in the center of the frame, and the shot was snapped at an up-close and personal angle. April pursed her lips and shot a stare into the camera with her piercing eyes, noting in the caption that she was showing off the “many shades” of blue. She held a small flower in her right hand and placed the opposite arm near her side. A geotag in the update indicated that she was in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat.

It looked like a beautiful day with streaks of sunshine spilling over the greenery behind the model. The plants at her back were full and looked well taken care of while a bright yellow building with large window panes made up the rest of the area behind the model. The photo was cropped below the Aprill’s chest, but fans were still treated to a view of her insane curves.

April rocked a bikini top that boasted a light blue hue and with a small pink triangle embroidered near the upper portion of her chest. The piece had tiny cups that hardly contained her ample cleavage, which came spilling out of the middle and sides. The cups were spaced far apart, which helped to attract further attention to April’s abundant chest. The suit had thin straps that secured over her bronze shoulders, and her collar was left entirely bare.

April styled her blond-dyed locks with a middle part, and her hair fell over her shoulders and back. The front pieces of her hair were a few shades lighter than the rest, and her hair color accentuated her allover glow. She kept her accessories to a minimum and wore only a pair of small hoop earrings and a silver bracelet on her wrist.

Since the sizzling update went live on her page, it’s garnered a ton of attention from April’s colossal fan base. More than 39,000 have double-tapped the shot to express their love and 800-plus left comments.

“Ohhh my beautiful lady. You are an angel from heaven,” one follower gushed alongside a series of red hearts.

“This definitely required me to use my inhaler and I don’t even have asthma,” another Instagrammer joked.

“Love it when you wear this color. Matches your beautiful eyes,” a third fan complimented with a few heart emoji.

“Of all the shades of blue, your eyes are my favorite,” one more added.