Bethany Lily April Flaunts Cleavage In Tiny Bikini Top On Instagram

Bethany Lily April took to Instagram to share another photo that showed her clad in a swimsuit. The August 4 Instagram post was the second time in as many days that she showed off her fit figure in a sexy bikini.

The photo captured the model posed in the center of the frame, and the shot was snapped up close. April pursed her lips and stared at the camera with her piercing eyes, noting in the caption that she was showing off the “many shades” of blue. She held a small flower in her right hand and placed the opposite arm near her side. According to the geotag, she was in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat.

It looked like a beautiful day with streaks of sunshine spilling over the greenery behind the model. The plants behind April were full and looked well taken care of, while a bright yellow building with large window panes made up the rest of the area behind her. The photo was cropped below her chest, but fans were still treated to a view of her insane curves.

April rocked a bikini top that boasted a light blue hue and had a small pink triangle embroidered near the upper portion of her chest. The piece had tiny cups that hardly contained her ample cleavage and also allowed her to flaunt some sideboob. The cups were spaced far apart, which helped attract further attention toward her abundant chest. The suit had thin straps that secured over her bronze shoulders, and her collar was left entirely bare.

April styled her blond-dyed locks with a middle part, and her hair fell over her shoulders and back. The front pieces of her hair were a few shades lighter than the rest, and her hair color accentuated her all-over glow. She kept her accessories to a minimum and wore only a pair of small hoop earrings and a silver bracelet on her wrist.

Since the sizzling update went live on her page, it’s garnered a ton of attention from April’s fanbase. More than 39,000 have double-tapped the shot to express their love and 800-plus left comments.

“Ohhh my beautiful lady. You are an angel from heaven,” one follower gushed, adding a series of red hearts.

“This definitely required me to use my inhaler and I don’t even have asthma,” another Instagrammer joked.

“Love it when you wear this color. Matches your beautiful eyes,” a third fan complimented, following up with a few heart emoji.

“Of all the shades of blue, your eyes are my favorite,” one more person remarked.