Jeannie Mai Sizzles In One-Shoulder Sports Bra & Tiny Bike Shorts

On Tuesday, July 21, Jeannie Mai, co-host of the talk show The Real, uploaded a stunning snap for her 2.2 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

In the picture, the 41-year-old posed outside in front of a cement wall and numerous succulents. She sizzled in skintight activewear that featured a one-shoulder sports bra and a pair of coordinating high-waisted tie-dye bike shorts. The revealing workout set, which was from the clothing line Fabletics, put her washboard abs and toned legs on full display. Fans were also able to catch a glimpse of the black ink tattoos on her shoulder. Jeannie finished off the sporty look with a delicate necklace, a bracelet, numerous rings, and white tennis shoes.

The former stylist wore her long locks in boxer braids. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted white.

For the photo, Jeannie stood with her back arched and one of her knees bent, as she leaned back, resting her arms on top of the wall. She turned her body slightly away from the photographer, showing off her curvaceous side profile. She tugged on one of her braids and turned her neck to look off into the distance, with her mouth slightly open.

In the caption, Jeannie, who is an ambassador for Fabletics, gave her followers instructions to enter a giveaway that ends on August 7. The winner will receive clothing from the brand.

Fans flocked to the comments section to “tag” other Instagram users, as per the giveaway instructions. A few of her admirers also took the time to shower her with compliments.

“Beautiful as always girl,” wrote one fan.

“Love this outfit on you,” added a different devotee.

“Looking good mama @jeanniemai,” remarked another commenter, adding a fire emoji to the comment.

“You’re so adorable I can’t take it,” chimed in another follower, along with a black heart emoji.

Some commenters, however, appeared to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the television personality.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 50,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is not the first time that Jeannie has shown off her fantastic figure on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post content that shows her in revealing ensembles. For instance, she recently uploaded pictures, in which she wore a low-cut denim swimsuit that accentuated her incredible curves. That post has been liked over 240,000 times since it was shared.