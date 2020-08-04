Keilah Kang Shows Off Her Slender Figure In A Blue Bikini On Instagram

American model Keilah Kang is no stranger to showing off her incredible figure on Instagram. Following her sultry pic-posting ritual, she took to her page on Tuesday, August 4, and wowed her 2.1 million fans with a set of hot bikini snaps.

In the pics, Keilah could be seen rocking a royal-blue, two-piece bathing suit that accentuated her perfect figure. Her top featured thin straps that tied behind her neck, a plunging neckline that allowed her to show off an ample amount of cleavage, and wired cups that gave her breasts an upward push. It boasted a criss-cross, tie-up featured at the back.

Keilah teamed the top with skimpy bottoms that highlighted her lean legs and pert booty. The sexy bikini also drew attention toward her tiny waist and taut stomach.

The hottie opted for a full face of makeup to ramp up the glam. She wore her highlighted tresses down, letting her long locks cascade over her back. In terms of jewelry, she opted for two delicate pendants, one of which had her name carved into it. That apart, she also accessorized with an assortment of rings.

The shoot took place at a beach, against the breathtaking background of the ocean and some palm trees. Keilah posted two pictures from the shoot. In the first snap, she stood straight, slightly tilted her head, touched her hair, flashed a small smile, and gazed into the camera.

In the second photo, she struck a side pose to show off her pert derriere and seductively looked at the lens.

In the caption, Keilah informed her fans that her sexy bikini was from the online clothing retailer, Swiminista. She also offered her fans a 10 percent discount code to shop from the brand’s website.

Within four hours of going live, the snapshot amassed more than 50,000 likes. In addition to that, several of Keilah’s admirers took to the comments section and shared 430-plus messages to praise her amazing figure and beautiful looks.

“Absolutely beautiful in blue! This color highlights your eyes,” one of her followers commented.

“WOW!! I just envy your man, how did he win to your heart? You are the most beautiful woman in the world! He is very lucky to have you,” another user chimed in.

“So hot and gorgeous! You are a true goddess. Love you to bits,” a third admirer remarked.

“Amazing pic! That background looks awesome!!” a fourth fan shared his opinion.

Keilah rarely fails to impress her legions of admirers with her steamy and stylish photographs. Not too long ago, she posted another hot pic in which she rocked a strapless, smocked, yellow tube top that she paired with distressed jeans.