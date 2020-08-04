MMA Fighter Valerie Loureda Shows Off Her Booty & Curves In Small Shorts While Quarantining Before Fight

MMA fighter Valerie Loureda flaunted her curvy figure in a four-photo set for her latest Instagram update. In the photos, she wore a revealing outfit and struck several poses that showcased her legs and backside.

The 21-year-old uploaded the snaps to pass time while she waits to compete at Bellator 243 this weekend. She tagged the location as Mohegan Sun, which is the casino-resort where the event is taking place in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Loureda alternated between posing on the windowsill and the bed in the room. The Tae Kwon Do expert rocked a pink ensemble with high-waist shorts that hugged onto her lower body, and a matching cropped top that had two small pockets on the chest and a tie-string in the middle.

In the first snap, Loureda wore her long brown hair tied up. She sat on the windowsill with a bouquet of flowers beside her. The flyweight leaned back and had a sultry look across her beautiful face. Her right leg was extended which accentuated her thighs.

The Floridian knelt down on the bed for her second photo. Her hair was down and she was photographed from the side. Loureda rested her hands on her knees while flashing a come-hither look. For the next slide, she stayed in the same spot but put her right arm behind her body. This was a closer shot and gave fans a view of her toned legs and backside while hinting at her chiseled midsection.

The Bellator competitor returned to the window for the last pic. She laid down with her left hand in her hair while she looked off-camera. Viewers caught an eyeful of her stomach with this sensual pose.

In the caption, Loureda mentioned preparing for “war.” She tagged her stylist, and fashion retailer Boohoo in the post. Many of her 246,000 Instagram followers noticed the spicy pictures, and more than 21,000 showed their support by tapping the “like” button. The fighter received over 250 comments. Fellow MMA competitors Charles Rosa and Pearl Gonzalez left emoji along with words of encouragement. The replies were flooded with supportive responses from fans and athletes.

“Go get what’s yours and bring it home,” one follower wrote.

“Beautiful girl,” a fan commented alongside several emoji.

“Oh she’s ready,” social media influencer Carolina Mendoza replied.

“Beautiful good luck,” an Instagram user wrote.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last week Loureda showcased her rock-hard abs in a tiny bikini. She sported a tan-colored swimsuit while putting her curves on display. In the caption she mentioned being close to making weight for her upcoming match.