‘General Hospital’ Fans React To Lindsay Hartley’s First Appearance As Sam McCall

During Tuesday’s episode of General Hospital, actress Lindsay Hartley first appeared in her gig as a temporary recast for Kelly Monaco. It looks as if viewers had a lot to say about seeing the Passions veteran playing the role of the iconic Port Charles resident she’s portraying.

News emerged last week revealing the casting change. Kelly’s mom took to Twitter and explained that the soap star had struggled with the masking requirements during the first day back taping. The actress apparently ended up being sent home and asked to quarantine for 14 days. It seems that she’s set to return and start taping again next week.

For this brief period of time, the Passions veteran seamlessly took over the General Hospital role. During her first episode, she interacted with both Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis Davis) and Steve Burton (Jason Morgan). For the most part, it seemed that viewers were impressed with what they saw.

“Oh crap this girl could actually make me like Sam…. look at the energy, emotions and delivery WOW! Idk who she is, but can we keep her,” one General Hospital watcher praised via Twitter.

Mark Davis / Getty Images

Kelly has a very dedicated fanbase though, and many General Hospital fans made it clear they are anxious to have her return.

“Wish you would have held off on Sam scenes until @kellymonaco1 returned. Just saying there’s only one,” a viewer tweeted.

Some fans noted that they could tell that the General Hospital newcomer had definitely studied the character. They felt that she seemed to incorporate a number of mannerisms that the soap’s supporters are used to seeing in this character.

“Lindsay THE Hartley as Sam is the type of energy I’ve been searching years for,” someone praised.

“Refreshing right?! Amazing when an actor actually shows up and ACTS!!” another person wrote.

A few General Hospital fans said that they are pretty happy either way. They acknowledged that they loved the work of the long-time GH star, but they were enjoying this brief shift as well.

Even if she isn’t sticking around Port Charles for long, it looked like there were those who hoped that this short gig might prompt one of the soaps to snatch her up for something long-term. General Hospital watchers probably would not have a difficult time pinpointing something for her in Port Charles.

People are thrilled to be getting new episodes again after a long stretch of reruns due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was also just revealed that Amanda Setton will be replaced temporarily as Brook Lynn Quartermaine as well. Her replacement has not yet been revealed, but everybody will be anxious to see if they can find someone just as talented as Lindsay.