‘Dancing With The Stars’ Fans Just Say No To First Promo With Tyra Banks

Longtime viewers are unhappy that Tom Bergeron won't be the host of the 29th season of the ABC dancing competition.

Dancing with the Stars fans are reacting to the first teaser for the show starring newly announced host Tyra Banks.

In a new clip posted to the official DWTS Instagram page, past ballroom footage was combined with a segment featuring Banks as she touted her new role on the ABC celebrity ballroom competition.

Short clips of pro dancers Sasha Farber, Val Chmerkovskiy, and Artem Chigvintsev (paired with his DWTS partner-turned-fiancee Nikki Bella) and other dancers were shown with the captions, “In this ballroom…surspring new stars…an epic new season…new host Tyra Banks.” Longtime judge Bruno Tonioli was also shown holding up a Number “10” paddle.

“Okay let’s just keep this real,” Banks said in the promo. “You never know what happens on live TV, but you need to get ready. It is going to be so next level.”

No return date was listed, just the promise that Dancing with the Stars is returning “soon” to Mondays. You can see the promo below.

In comments to the clip, pro dancers Jenna Johnson, Cheryl Burke, Emma Slater, Alan Bersetn, Keo Motsepe, and judge Carrie Ann Inaba all expressed excitement for the new season.

But many longtime fans said they won’t be watching Dancing With the Stars now that Tom Bergeron won’t be on it. The veteran ABC star was fired last month after helming 28 seasons of DWTS, as was his sidekick of six years, Erin Andrews.

“No Tom. No Erin. No thanks!” one former viewer wrote.

“It’s a NO for me. First time since the show first aired I won’t be watching!!” another added.

“Hard no for me! Won’t watch the show ever again,” a third chimed in.

“No way am I watching without Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. Big mistake to cut them,” another commented.

Others predicted that ratings will plummet without the original announcer at the helm, with some calling him the “heart” of the television dancing competition. Many loyal viewers threatened to boycott Dancing With the Stars in support of the fired host, with some vowing to never tune into the series again.

Others pointed an accusatory finger at Banks, who also now has a coveted executive producer credit on the ABC dancing series.

While fans are still processing the major casting change, Bergeron stepped away gracefully. On Instagram, he called Dancing With the Stars the “most unexpected gift” of his career, then went on to crack a few jokes about glitter masks and monogrammed TB towels, as he and Banks share the same initials.