Mary Trump Warns Of The Possibility Of A Family Dynasty ‘If Somehow Joe Biden Doesn’t Win’

In an interview with The Independent published on Tuesday, Mary Trump, the niece of Donald Trump, warned of the possibility of the president’s family creating a political dynasty. According to the clinical psychologist, the possibility of Donald Trump Jr. or Ivanka Trump entering politics is a dire sign for the current state of Republican politics.

“The fact that the Republican Party is in such a state that either one of these people could be considered is quite astonishing,” she said.

The Too Much and Never Enough author suggested that her uncle’s son is the most likely to follow in his father’s footsteps and noted his stronger connection to the real estate mogul’s base, as well as his commitment to advancing his father’s agenda.

Mary Trump also expressed her fear that if the U.S. leader defeats Joe Biden in the upcoming election, it will be difficult for the American public to stop the creation of a political family dynasty.

“I think if somehow Joe Biden doesn’t win in November, then I think it all becomes a moot point because we’re going to be operating in a completely different system – we’re going to be dealing with a party… and somebody in the Oval Office who is totally unfettered. Donald in particular will feel he has to answer to nobody.”

In the case that the president wins reelection, Mary Trump believes it’s possible her uncle with ask Vice President Mike Pence to step aside to make way for his daughter.

“If Joe Biden wins, his margin has to be enormous,” she said.

The psychologist claimed that the loss must be so enormous that her uncle is “so narcissistically injured” that he will have to distance himself from the situation in order to cope.

Pool / Getty Images

The speculation of a Trump dynasty has surfaced before. As The Inquisitr reported, Noel Casler, who worked with the real estate mogul on The Apprentice, said on Twitter that the U.S. leader’s end goal is to have his daughter’s face on America’s currency. In addition, the American leader’s former campaign manager, Brad Parscale, said at a Republican convention last year that the Trump family plans to create a dynasty that will fuel a new iteration of the Grand Old Party. This new iteration, Parscale said, would represent a continuation of the current adaptation of the GOP around its traditional conservative values. As of now, the Trump line is already heavily involved in the real estate mogul’s campaign, which may signify plans for a political dynasty.