Nicki Minaj Is ‘Grateful’ Husband Kenneth Petty Will Be In The Delivery Room For Baby’s Birth, Source Claims

Nicki Minaj is “so grateful” her husband Kenneth Petty has been granted permission by a judge to be present in the delivery room when she gives birth to her baby, according to an exclusive from Hollywood Life.

The source claimed the pair have been “inseparable,” and Nicki really wanted to be sure he would be there to greet their newborn.

As a registered sex offender, Kenneth had to get special permission to travel with his wife on business. Luckily for the pair, on July 31, a judge agreed to allow him to travel with Nicki to ensure he can be present if she goes into labor.

Considering how close the couple is, the insider said it would be “unimaginable” for the 42-year-old to not be by Nicki’s side for the birth of their first child.

“That wasn’t even an option in her mind. But the judge’s decision is not the kind of thing Nicki would take for granted and she’s so grateful he’s able to support her throughout her pregnancy.”

Since tying the knot in August 2019, Kenneth has reportedly been Nicki’s “rock throughout this experience.”

The source believes he will be an excellent father.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

“He’s with her 24/7 and he’s all about making sure she has everything she needs,” revealed the insider.

Supposedly, he has been “super attentive” to everything the mother-to-be could need or want, “but now that they have a baby on the way it’s next level,” added a second source.

All of his hard work has made Nicki incredibly grateful to her spouse. His dedication to her and their unborn child gives the “TROLLZ” rapper confidence in her decision to marry him.

She knows she has found the perfect mate “because he’s 100 percent there for her and the baby already.”

The secondary insider also spilled that Nicki’s husband is absolutely crazy about her and will do anything to make her happy.

“He makes her feel like the most beautiful woman in the world.”

Nicki first announced her pregnancy to the world with a series of breathtaking photos shared with her millions of Instagram followers on July 20. While she and her husband are a relatively private couple, the publication said their love has continued to grow throughout the experience.

Despite not telling the public she was expecting, The Inquisitr previously reported that the 37-year-old singer did tell several of her closest friends and trusted confidantes. It is rumored that she told her friend and collaborator Tekashi 6ix9ine before almost anyone else.