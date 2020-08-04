‘The Young And The Restless’ Preview For Wednesday: Sharon Screams & Faints In Horror

The Young and the Restless preview for Wednesday, August 5 teases an “oh my God” moment that originally aired on April 16, 2004.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) accompanied Sharon (Sharon Case) when she went to see the body of Cameron Kirsten (Linden Ashby), according to SheKnows Soaps. Things got creepy and stinky because Larry Warton (David ‘Shark’ Fralick) claimed he dumped Kirsten’s body in a sewer. He told the women to check out a drain near Lakeside Bar.

All three descended into the depths of the sewer, and they had to deal with not only the stench but also rats and other filthiness. The journey was not for the fainthearted, and Nikki found herself struggling. She even retched from the unpleasant situation and the macabre errand they were on to find the corpse. Despite her partner in crime’s trouble, Sharon insisted that they continue looking. Finally, they found the sheet-wrapped body, and rats scampered away when they approached. Larry warned the women that once they saw what was underneath the cloth, they would never forget it. However, Sharon said she wanted to continue, so Larry pulled back the filthy sheet, and Sharon screamed, fainting into Nikki’s arms when she saw what was hidden underneath. The moment created a shocking The Young and the Restless cliffhanger because the episode faded to black at that point.

Monty Brinton / CBS

Elsewhere, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Christine (Lauralee Bell) fought over Daniel (Michael Graziadei) and Danny (Michael Damian). Phillis wanted to see her son, and she blamed Christine for causing her to lose custody of Daniel in the first place. For her part, Chris encouraged Phyllis to go ahead and threaten her because then Christine could get ta judge to make sure Phyllis stayed out of their lives forever. Claiming exhaustion, Christine asked Phyllis to leave after she promised to talk to both Danny and Daniel about the boy seeing his mother. Before Phyllis left, Christine told her that despite all the bad things Phyllis had done, she wanted to see her and Daniel work on their relationship. Phyllis agreed to leave, but she wanted Chris that she’d be back.

Finally, at Crimson Lights, Daniel wasn’t thrilled with his father for suggesting that he see his mother while he was in Genoa City. Daniel’s plans for this stint on The Young and the Restless included nothing but hanging out with his dad and his Aunt Gina. Phyllis didn’t factor in for him at all. They continued to argue about the situation without reaching a resolution.