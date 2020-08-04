Bri Teresi Wears Just Thong Bottoms In Racy New Post

Bri Teresi gave her 1 million Instagram followers something to look at on Tuesday, August 3, with a new update. The Maxim model took to the photo-sharing app to upload a racy photo in which she rocked skimpy bikini bottoms and nothing else, showcasing her killer backside.

The snapshot captured Teresi posing on a lounge chair outside. She was on what appeared to be a patio featuring a lot of greenery. Teresi had her back turned to the camera as she arched her back, putting her booty front and center. Her left leg was bent on the chair next to her while the other was on the ground.

Teresi had her right hand on her hand as she used the other to hold a bottle of Corona Extra. She wore her blond hair swept to the side and styled in straight strands that fell against her bare back. She posed for the shot in Los Angeles, California, according to the geotag.

Teresi wore a pair of neon orange bikini bottoms that boasted clear straps. She pulled them up high on her sides, highlighting her itty-bitty waist against her curvy lower body. They had a thong back that exposed her toned derriere and a set of tan lines. She was topless, but the photo was censored since she wasn’t facing the camera. Her bikini top could be seen on the chair to her left.

The photo has racked up more than 3,000 likes and upwards of 120 comments with just a half hour of being posted. Her fans flocked to the comments section to joke about her beer and to praise her killer body.

“Wow, super gorgeous!!! Have a great week, babe!!!” one of her fans raved.

“Wow corona beer during corona times deadly combo [laughing-crying face],” joked another user.

“My god what a view. So beautiful. So sweet. So hot ” a third admirer chimed in, including several heart-eyes emoji in between words.

“Your top fell off. Maybe time to put down the [beer] hahaha [silly face]!! Great picture as always,” added a fourth fan.

Teresi isn’t one to hide her body from her followers. As The Inquisitr has noted, she recently posted another sultry image that saw her in a black one-piece, which she wore undone and lowered onto her stomach. Instead of wearing the straps on her shoulders, Teresi let them hang agains her hips and thighs. She was sitting against her heels at the beach. The camera captured her sideways and she turned her head to the left to look at the photographer.