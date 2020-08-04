Elizabeth Hurley Puts On A Leggy Display In Emerald Green Dress With Thigh-High Slit

Elizabeth Hurley put on a leggy display in the most recent update shared on her Instagram page. The Tuesday afternoon post included two images that showed off her beauty.

The first image in the set captured the 55-year-old posing against a light gray backdrop. In the caption of the post, she shared with fans that the upload was from her campaign with retailer Kurt Geiger before the world went on lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic. She used a hashtag to share the image was part of the 2020 spring campaign. Elizabeth posed in profile and turned her chest toward the camera. She wore a smile on her face as she balanced on one foot and kicked the other in front of her. Elizabeth slayed in a hot ensemble that flaunted her fit figure.

The dress boasted an emerald green fabric, and it appeared to be constructed of silk. It had one thick strap that was worn over her shoulder, and the other side of the garment was sleeveless, allowing the actress to flaunt her toned shoulders and arms. The body of the clothing was fitted but slightly loose, and its fabric fell to her ankles in a maxi-like cut. The piece featured a high leg slit that was worn on her upper thigh and showcased her toned and tanned legs.

She completed her look with a pair of high heels that added some length to her frame. The platform of the shoes had colorful wedges with different hues of pink, blue, and orange. The strap was clear, and it showed off her red-manicured nails.

Elizabeth added several accessories to her sexy ensemble, including a chunky gold bracelet and a pair of earrings to match. She held three clutches in her hand, including one blue, one pink, and one green that matched the color of her dress. Each of the purses had a thick, gold strap that she held between her fingers.

Elizabeth styled her long, brunette tresses with a side part and added some curls to her mane.

The second photo in the series captured the model holding all three purses near her chest.

The update has garnered a lot of love from her eager audience, including over 18,000 likes and 290-plus comments. Most social media users applauded Elizabeth’s fit figure while a few more raved over her beauty.

“You are so perfect incredible beautiful lady,” one follower gushed alongside a series of red hearts.

“Beautiful look with this outstanding collection,” a second fan complimented.

“Ms Elizabeth you look amazingly beautiful in Emerald green,” another wrote.