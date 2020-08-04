‘Love Island’ USA Season 2 Begins Filming, Big Changes In Store For Islanders

CBS expects the second season of 'Love Island' will air by the end of summer, but filming won't take place in the Fiji villa.

Love Island fans will soon be hearing the familiar phrase “I got a text” from the men and women cast for the second season of the CBS reality TV show, based on the popular U.K. series with the same name. Variety has reported that pre-production is underway in a United States hotel, not in a luxurious villa in Fiji.

The filming location is just one of a few changes that are in store for the cast, known as “islanders,” who are looking for a love connection. Variety‘s sources indicated that the crew is already quarantined on-site in a Las Vegas hotel, preparing for the arrival of the Love Island’s Season 2 contestants.

The second season was expected to film earlier this year, and was to air in May on CBS, but production stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic. The process to shoot the season will be quite different from last season, with quarantine and COVID-19 testing requirements in place not just for the crew, but the cast as well.

The unnamed hotel in Las Vegas may pale in comparison to the resort-style living the first round of contestants enjoyed in Fiji. According to Bustle, the colorful villa boasted spectacular views of the Pacific Ocean, massive pools, and private hideaways for the girls and guys who needed some private time.

Details about the new set up in Las Vegas have not been released yet, but there is no doubt that the islanders will be living it up in a hotel that has pools, glitzy rooms, and perhaps some casino action.

Colin Young-Wolff / CBS Entertainment

Fans of Love Island UK were likely disappointed to hear the 2020 season was canceled by ITV due to the coronavirus, per Radio Times, so the U.S. version will give viewers an option until filming resumes for the series in 2021.

Last year, Love Island aired for 22 episodes starting in July. The finale came down to four couples who weren’t just there to find love; they were also hoping to cash in on the $100,000 grand prize.

Zac Mirabelli and Elizabeth Weber, received the highest number of votes from viewers and were crowned the winners. They left Fiji together with a nice payday. Dylan Curry and Alexandra Stewart were named the runners-up.

Although Mirabelli and Weber took home $50,000 each, all four contestants who made it to the finale on Love Island ended up single, with both couples breaking up just a few months after the season finale in August.