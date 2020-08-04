Kristin Cavallari Sits On Stephen Colletti’s Lap In New Photo & Instagram Can’t Handle It

Kristin Cavallari took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo with her former flame, Stephen Colletti. The two previously dated — back in their Laguna Beach days — but it looks like they recently found some time to catch up.

Cavallari posted the fuzzy picture that appeared to have been taken on a balcony. While she teased whether or not the photo was current in the caption, it doesn’t appear to be a throwback. In the image — which can be seen below — the two gazed into the camera with soft smiles. The former The Hills star had her arm around Colletti’s neck and snuggled into him, resting her head against his.

Cavallari wore a very low-cut yellow and white polka dot dress. She kept her accessories simple, opting for a gold necklace, some earrings, and a couple of rings, most, if not all, of which were from her Uncommon James line. She shared a better view of her outfit on her Instagram story for fans to get a better look at her accessories.

Meanwhile, Colletti kept things fresh in a white shirt. He appeared to be wearing a watch on his wrist that was tucked around Cavallari’s waist.

The post received more than 125,000 likes in just 30 minutes and her followers haven’t been able to control their reactions to the snap.

“Oh my God,” wrote one Instagram user.

“Go ahead, Kristin Cavallari, break the damn internet,” another quipped, adding five clapping hands emoji to their comment.

“OMG no f-ing way,” added a third. Several others echoed that sentiment, wondering if the former flames are actually back together. The cozy picture could simply be showing two long-time friends just catching up, but Laguna Beach fans are seemingly hoping for more.

This is the first time Cavallari has posted a photo with a guy since her split from soon-to-be ex-husband, Jay Cutler. The two announced their decision to divorce in a joint statement back in April.

“With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce. We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family,” the former couple said.

No word on whether or not the two reality stars are dating or if they’re just friends, but fans will certainly have their eyes glued to social media in hopes of finding out what’s really going on between the two.