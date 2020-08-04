‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Star Courtney Hope Announces ‘Abrupt’ Exit: Co-Stars & ‘GH’ Actors Weigh In

Courtney Hope shocked her legion of fans when she announced that she is leaving The Bold and the Beautiful. The actress has played the role of the legacy character, Sally Spectra, since 2017.

Courtney took to Instagram to share the news on Monday, August 3 stating that her time with the sudser has come to an end. She said that her journey has been amazing and that she loved working with the cast and crew of The Bold and the Beautiful. The redhead also thanked her fans for their support.

The actress noted that she did not know what the future held for Sally, but for now, her time on The Bold and the Beautiful had come to an end. She signed off her caption with a redhead emoji and a peace sign.

Courtney mentioned that her exit from the soap opera was “abrupt” which could indicate that there was no lead up to Sally’s departure. Fans are certainly surprised by her sudden exit and took to social media to express their opinions.

Darin Brooks, who plays Courtney’s on-screen love interest, commented on the post.

“It was an honor and a pleasure Court!!!???? Thank you for making Sally spectacular and thank you for putting up with the craziness that is Wyatt!!???? I had such a blast and until we meet again!”

Another, more recent, co-star also showed Courtney some love. Monica Ruiz, who played her partner-in-crime, Dr. Penny Escobar, lavished praise on the talented actress.

“Honored to have been a witness to your amazing talent. I can’t wait to see what you do next! I’ll be watching whatever it is!! (heart emoji) thank you for being such a welcoming and generous woman!” Monica gushed.

Fellow B&B star Lawrence Saint-Victor, who has just been put back on contract also showed Courtney some support. Laurette Spang-McCook who is married to John McCook, Eric Forrester on The Bold and the Beautiful, also expressed her dismay at the news.

However, B&B stars weren’t the only actors who weighed in on Courtney’s exit. The redhead is in a relationship with Chad Duell. The actor is well-known for his portrayal of Michael Corinthos in General Hospital. Quite a few GH actors checked in with her and posted some words of encouragement.

“You got this. Even more growth is on the other side! U are a rockstar,” Robert Palmer Watkins said. He portrays Dillon Quartermaine on the long-running sudser.

Courtney’s future does look bright. In a 2019 interview with The Inquisitr, she spoke about filming the video game, ‘Control’, and how it broadened her horizons. Not only was she the first female lead for a Remedy game, but she was also nominated in the BAFTA Games Awards in the leading role category.

At the time, Courtney set herself some goals.

“In terms of my career, I’m hoping to dive back into box office movies,” she said.