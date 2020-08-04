Casi Davis Sizzles In A White Bikini In Racy Tennis-Inspired Post

Casi Davis captured the attention of many of her 1.3 million Instagram followers on Monday, August 3, with a couple of new pictures that saw her striking sexy poses in a bikini while in a tennis court.

Both shots featured the fitness model sitting on a chair and holding a tennis racket. In the first, Davis was sideways with her right elbow resting on her thigh. She placed her temple against her hand while glancing at the photographer. Her eyes were focused and she allowed her lips to hang open.

For the second photo, she faced the camera and opened her knees wide to the sides, in a racy pose. She lifted her heels high off the ground, helping to showcase her toned legs. Davis rested both hands on the racket. Her blond hair was pulled back in a low bun and parted in the middle, for a simple style.

Davis wore a white two-piece bathing suit that made her sun-kissed skin pop. The top had a sporty design and included a small V-shaped detail in the front, which allowed her to show off her cleavage. The bra boasted a bottom elastic that appeared to give it a good amount of support.

Her matching bottoms included a medium waistband that sat high on her sides, exposing a different set of tan lines. According to the tag, her swimsuit was from Oh Polly Swim.

She completed her tennis-inspired look with white socks and shoes.

Davis captioned the pictures with a sassy message about being better at playing games.

In under a day, the slideshow has attracted about 30,000 likes and more than 180 comments. Her fans used the occasion to share their reaction to the sultry photos and to note their admiration for Davis.

“I’ll play for your heart,” one user wrote.

“Are you even real [starry eyes emoji] [fire] [heart-eyes emoji]. Miss you babe, killin’ it as usual! [hands raised],” replied another user.

“Casi you win! Now let’s play a game after the game,” a third one chimed in.

“Do you play tennis in this outfit? Just asking,” asked a fourth admirer.

Davis is no stranger to sporting skimpy bikinis on her Instagram feed that highlight her insane body. As The Inquisitr has previously noted, she shared another sweltering post on July 29, in which she wore a white monokini featuring a thong back that exposed her glutes. Davis stood in the ocean with her back to the camera while tugging at the sides of her swimsuit. She glanced at the camera from over her shoulder with a seductive facial expression.