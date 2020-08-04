St. Louis Cardinals Catcher Yadier Molina Admits He Tested Positive For The Coronavirus

Six other Cards players, as well as six staff members of the team, have also tested positive.

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina admitted on Instagram on Tuesday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus, KTVI reported.

On Monday, St. Louis media reported that seven players on the city’s National League team had tested positive for the virus that is currently causing a worldwide pandemic, as well as six other employees affiliated with the ball club. The report didn’t name names.

However, now the most prominent of those players has admitted that he’s one of them.

In an Instagram post in Spanish, the Puerto Rican slugger said that he intends to hit the field again as soon as he’s cleared to do so.

“Good day! I am saddened to have tested positive for COVID-19, even after following the prevention recommendations. I will do everything in my power to return as soon as possible for fans of the Cardinals, the city of St. Louis and my teammates. As I recover, I request that my privacy and that of my family be respected during my absence from the team. Blessings!,” reads the post, translated via Google Translate.

Molina did not indicate if he is experiencing any symptoms of the illness.

Meanwhile, according to a Cardinals press release, the other players to have tested positive include Paul DeJong, Edmundo Sosa, Rangel Ravelo, Junior Fernandez, and Kodi Whitley.

This past weekend, the Cards’ entire series against the Milwaukee Brewers was postponed due to Cardinals players testing positive, as the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported on Friday. Further, the team’s scheduled four-game series against the Tigers in Detroit has been postponed until further notice, while the players remain quarantined in Milwaukee.

Tentatively, the Cards will resume play on Friday, hosting the Chicago Cubs for a home series at Busch Stadium.

It remains unclear how long Molina and his positive teammates will be out of action.

That multiple games have been rescheduled due to players testing positive for the coronavirus is indicative of how Major League Baseball and its players are failing to handle playing during the pandemic, USA Today sports writer Bob Nightengale opined, noting that another team, the Miami Marlins, are also dealing with an outbreak in their clubhouse.

“The St. Louis Cardinals and Miami Marlins became baseball’s poster boys Monday on how careless, but not necessarily reckless, behavior can put a Major League season into utter chaos,” he wrote.

Nightengale also noted that it’s unclear how the virus made its way into either team, although the Cards were compelled to deny rumors that one of their players had visited a casino.