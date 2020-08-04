Antje Utgaard Teases Fans In Calvin Klein Underwear For Hot New Photo

Antje Utgaard teased her 1.8 million Instagram followers on Monday, August 3, with a stunning new update in which she sported a sexy underwear set that highlighted her famous curves.

The photo captured the Playboy model kneeling on a couch as she faced the camera. Utgaard had her legs wide apart for the sultry pose while taking one hand to her neck and resting the other on her hip. She tilted her head back and glanced at the camera with fierce eyes and lips parted. She wore her blond locks parted on the right and styled in perfect wavy strands. According to the geotag, she posed for the shot in West Hollywood, California, where she lives.

Utgaard sizzled in a white two-piece set by Calvin Klein. The sporty bra had a low-cut neckline that allowed her to show off her voluptuous chest. The medium straps completed the U-shaped front, stretching over her shoulders. The top had a tight bottom elastic that included the brand’s logo emblazoned in black. She also wore a denim shirt, which was lowered onto her arms and unbuttoned completely.

She paired it with matching briefs with the same elastic as the waistband. Utgaard wrote it a few inches below her navel, with the sides a bit higher up. The placement helped to accentuate her hourglass figure by baring her hips and showcasing her tight stomach.

Utgaard captioned the photo with a pun stating that she “da Klein’d” Calvin’s request for her number. She then added that she was thinking a number between 1 and 300 and asked her followers to guess it, promising to follow back whoever got it right.

In under a day, the post has garnered more than 15,600 likes and upwards of 400 comments. Her fans flocked to the comments section to laugh at her caption and to try to guess the digits. They also used the occasion to rave about Utgaard’s beauty.

“I loveeee this caption [laughing-crying emoji] [fire] is it 77?!” one user wrote.

“Lmaooooo [red heart emoji] so pretty 22?” replied another one.

“Great caption, hmmmm [thinking face] my lucky number 24?” a third admirer guessed.

“I’m not Calvin but can you da Klein me [laughing-crying face]? 213,” chimed in a fourth fan.

