Swedish Model Anna Nystrom Rocks String Bikini Bottoms At The Beach

Anna Nystrom captured the attention of her 8.5 million followers on Instagram by posing in a skimpy set of bikini bottoms. The August 4 update showed the model in a black and white shot, and her suit great job of showcasing her hourglass curves.

The sizzling image captured Anna posed in the center of the frame. She put both hands on her forehead to keep the sun out of her eyes as she gazed into the camera with an alluring stare. Anna was positioned in front of a massive body of water, and in the caption of the shot, she shared that she just booked her next trip and asked her fans to guess where she was headed. Anna popped her booty out slightly and turned her chest to the side. She opted to rock some seriously sexy swimwear that showcased her gym-honed figure.

On top, the Swedish model sported a black blouse or swim shirt that boasted long sleeves. The body of the garment was loose on her figure, and it had elastic on the bottom of the arms, which prevented the fabric from covering Anna’s hands. The piece was cropped a few inches above her navel and treated her captivated audience to a great view of her taut tummy while the lower half of her ensemble was even hotter.

Anna opted for a pair of string bikini bottoms that had thick straps that tied near her hip bones. Its high-cut design allowed the fitness coach and model to show off her muscular legs, which have quickly become one of her most notable features. The cut of the swimsuit also helped to accentuate her tiny waist and midsection. The image was cropped near her knees though her audience certainly didn’t seem to mind as they were still treated to a great glimpse of her fit figure.

Anna wore her platinum blond locks down and curled. The Swedish beauty’s hair tumbled over her shoulders and past her chest. As of this writing, the update has only been live on Anna’s page for a little north of an hour. More than 50,000 fans have double-tapped the post to express their love, and 600-plus showered the update with compliments. A few more guessed where Anna was headed to next.

“Wow! What a beautiful lady!” one follower exclaimed with a few flames and hearts.

“Dubai? Omg you’re so sweet so gorgeous,” a second fan exclaimed.

“You look like hollywood actress,” another Instagrammer wrote.

“You always go to the most beautiful places,” a fourth commented on the skin-baring snap.