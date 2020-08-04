‘General Hospital’ Tuesday Spoilers: Jason Pleads With Carly & Asks For A Virtually Impossible Favor

Carly Corinthos and Jason Morgan will have a tough conversation during Tuesday’s episode of General Hospital. Spoilers suggest that he will be needing some help from her of some sort, and whatever he is about to ask will be significant.

The preview for Tuesday’s episode shared via Twitter showed that the two besties would be together in what appears to probably be the kitchen at the Corinthos home. The caption for the sneak peek suggests that his request will be something that is virtually impossible for her to fulfill. General Hospital teasers suggest that he will get somewhat emotional as he initiates this.

What is it that Jason asks of his close friend? It seems quite likely that this is related to Carly’s husband Sonny Corinthos and his ailing father Mike Corbin. General Hospital spoilers for the week have indicated that Sonny would be feeling distraught over his father. According to SheKnows Soaps, that will be shown to some extent on Tuesday.

During Monday’s show, she was at the courthouse to support her son in his custody battle against Nelle Benson. General Hospital teasers suggest that she’ll head back home at this point, and she will find her husband quite upset.

The preview shows the mob boss out on the balcony, looking up at the dark sky as he laments a terrible decision he has to make. As General Hospital fans may remember, right before the soap opera went on hiatus for a couple of months, a lot was happening in relation to Mike’s declining mental state.

Elizabeth Webber had been checking in on him at the care facility and she’d had a tough talk with Jason about how he needed to help his friend accept the reality of the situation. Now, General Hospital spoilers seem to be hinting that he will turn to Carly and plead with her to join his efforts.

The mob boss has had an incredibly difficult time accepting how poorly his father has been doing. Now, unfortunately, the situation seems to have progressed to a point where he needs to step up and help the care team prepare Mike for the end.

Sonny has essentially refused to acknowledge this shift was necessary, and it seems that the two people closest to him are going to try to push him forward no matter how impossible it might seem.

General Hospital teasers hint that this is just the first in what will be a series of emotional talks and heartbreaking moments over the course of the next couple of months related to this. Nobody wants to face what’s on the horizon in this case, but it seems that viewers are about to see a much-needed shift as everybody tries to accept what’s on the way.