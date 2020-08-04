‘DWTS’ Pro Witney Carson Thinks These Two Co-Stars Will Announce Their Pregnancies Soon

The pregnant 'Dancing with the Stars' veteran predicts two of her pro dancer pals could be next to announce babies.

Pregnant Dancing with the Stars pro dancer Witney Carson thinks two of her fellow pros could announce their own pregnancies “pretty soon.” Less than a week after revealing that she’s expecting her first child with her husband, Carson McAllister, the 26-year-old mom-to-be made a prediction about a potential DWTS baby boom.

“I think that our close friends like Emma [Slater] and Jenna [Johnson],” she said of who she expects to make a baby announcement next. “I bet you they’re thinking about it. I don’t know exactly when, but I have a good feeling.”

Emma married DWTS veteran Sasha Farber in 2018, while Jenna wed professional dancer Val Chmerkovskiy in 2019.

Witney, who is due in January, added that it would be ” really fun” to have so many children of the same age in their friend group.

“It’ll be so good,” she added.

Eric McCandless / ABC

If Witney’s predictions are on the money, the only twist could be that Jenna has a “pregnancy pact” with her sister-in-law and fellow DWTS pro, Peta Murgatroyd, who is married to yet another of the show’s veterans, Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

“Peta and I have a deal that we’re going to get pregnant together,” the wife of Val Chmerkovskiy told Us Weekly last year.

Murgatroyd previously revealed that she hopes to get pregnant before the premiere of the next season of Dancing With the Stars, so if her sister-in-law announces a pregnancy in the near future it may be a double deal — and another name to add to Witney’s pro dancer playgroup.

Even if her pals hold off on the babymaking, Witney already has at least one bump buddy. Two months ago, Lindsay Arnold announced she’s expecting her first bundle of joy with her husband, Sam Cusick.

Fellow mirrorball champion Karina Smirnoff also welcomed her first child earlier this year, but a bona fide baby boom could put a wrench in the casting for Dancing with the Stars’ upcoming 29th season. Witney has already confirmed she’s taking the season off due to her pregnancy and the coronavirus pandemic. And depending on when the show premieres – there is no word yet, just that it is coming “soon” on Monday nights with new host Tyra Banks – some more dancers could be pregnant and possibly unable to compete.

Of course, it’s not totally impossible for these seasoned pros to continue to work it on the dance floor, even while expecting. Fans know that Murgatroyd was pregnant with her son, Shai, when she won the mirrorball trophy with Nyle DiMarco in 2016.