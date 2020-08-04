Claudia Schiffer Showcases Cleavage In Incredibly Tight Red Dress

Claudia Schiffer took to Instagram to share a smoking-hot throwback photo that captured her in a skintight dress that could hardly contain her cleavage. The post was added to her feed on August 4 and it’s generating a ton of buzz with her 1.3 million fans.

The sexy share captured the model posing on the side of a street. Claudia appeared next to a bronze structure and the area behind her was lined with buildings and street lights. A single car appeared in the distance, the tail lights lit red. Claudia popped her hip out to the side and draped her arm near her hip as she rested her right arm on the material beside her. She tilted her head back and gazed into the camera with her lips slightly parted.

Claudia opted for a curve-hugging dress that accentuated her fit figure. The top of the piece had tight, capped sleeves that hit below the model’s shoulders and left her toned arms and biceps on display. The smoking-hot outfit had a straight neckline that clung tightly to her bust and showed off her abundant cleavage, which spilled out of the top. The middle of the garment fit her like a glove and showcased her tiny waist. A little bit of fabric bunched on the bottom while still flaunting her hourglass hips and curves. The photo was cropped near Claudia’s knees, so her followers were unable to see what she chose in terms of footwear.

She styled her hair in a side part and added tight curls throughout the body of her mane. Her hair spilled over her shoulders and back and the bottom grazed the top of her cleavage. She rocked a fierce application of glam that included bright red lipstick that matched the shade of her dress.

In the caption, Claudia shared that she was delighted to be a part of the Newlands House Gallery Exhibition of the Helmut Newton Foundation. Instagram users have been quick to flock to the image to shower it with praise. As of this writing, more than 12,000 fans have clicked the “like” button and over 170 left comments for the model.

“You were my favorite since forever,” one follower gushed.

“I remember this one from years ago,” another fan commented with the addition of a few red heart emoji.

“I remember when this pic was published inside Paris Match in the 90’s… probably 94…” a third user recalled.