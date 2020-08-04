Claudia Schiffer Showcases Cleavage In Incredibly Tight Red Dress

Claudia Schiffer took to Instagram to share a smoking hot throwback photo that captured her in a skintight dress that hardly could contain her cleavage. The post has added to her sultry feed on August 4 and it’s generating a ton of buzz with her 1.3 million fans.

The sexy share captured the model posed on the side of a street. Claudia appeared next to a big, bronze bridge, and the area behind her was lined with buildings and street lights. A single car appeared at the end of the street behind Claudia and the driver stepped on the brakes as the taillights were lit up in red. Claudia popped her hip out to the side and draped her arm near her hip while she rested her right arm on the beam beside her. She tilted her head back and gazed into the camera with her lips slightly parted.

Claudia opted for a curve-hugging dress that accentuated her fit figure. The top of the piece had tight, capped sleeves that hit below the model’s shoulders and left her toned arms and biceps well on display. The smoking hot outfit had a straight neckline that was tight on her bust and showed off her abundant cleavage, which came spilling out of the top. The middle of the garment fit her like a glove and showcased her tiny waist. A little bit of fabric bunched on the bottom while still flaunting her hourglass hips and curves. The photo was cropped near Claudia’s knees and her followers were unable to see what she chose in terms of footwear.

Claudia styled her hair with a side part and added tight curls throughout the body of her mane. Her hair spilled over her shoulders and back and the bottom grazed the top of her cleavage. She rocked a fierce application of glam that included bright red lipstick that matched the shade of her dress.

In the caption of the upload, Claudia shared with her followers that she is delighted to be a part of the Newlands House Gallery Exhibition of the Helmut Newton Foundation. Instagram users have been quick to flock to the image to shower it with praise. More than 12,000 fans have clicked the “like” button and 170-plus left comments.

“You were my favorite since forever,” one follower gushed.

“I remember this one from years ago,” another fan commented with the addition of a few red heart emoji.

“I remember when this pic was published inside Paris Match in the 90’s… probably 94…” a third Instagrammer recalled.